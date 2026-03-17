Capitol Police chief asks for record-breaking budget, citing 58% increase in threats to Congress

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan on Tuesday argued sweeping threats against lawmakers justify his department’s historic budget request during a House Appropriations Committee hearing.

Sullivan testified before the Legislative Branch Subcommittee on his budget proposal for fiscal 2027 funding. If approved, the latest budget would mark the first time it has gone over $1 billion. The request includes $734 million for salaries and benefits, $273 million for general expenses, and $15.7 million in multiyear funding to support security enhancements, according to officials.

In his testimony, the police chief warned that in 2026, the department is “on pace” to exceed around 15,000 threats made against Congress in 2025, which he said marked a 58% increase from the prior year. His remarks come amid a stream of political violence last year, including deadly attacks on Minnesota lawmakers, the firebombing of Gov. Josh Shapiro’s (D-PA) home, and the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

“These are not just numbers, they’re threats against real people. We understand how disruptive and unsettling that can be,” Sullivan said.

“The threat environment tends to grow,” the police chief added. “We must continue to strengthen our workforce. We’ve made real progress in hiring, but the mission has expanded—more protective details, more congressional events, more security requirements, and more threat investigations. That has placed a strain on our staffing model and increased overtime. Overtime is part of policing, but we are very mindful of the toll it takes.”

Sullivan said that the costs of expanding security are high. Adding police presence to just one other entry point at the Capitol costs over half a million dollars, he testified.

“We get consistently asked to open additional doors. And just for an example, for one door to open during eight hours, it costs nearly $650,000 just for that eight-hour door to be open,” he said. “Those pressures continue to add up, and those additional expansions of what we are asked to do continue to be there, and without this funding, we would have to make some very, very tough decisions about where we have folks to be able to do the work.”

Sullivan said that the department has already widened its security apparatus after seeing threats escalate against members last year. U.S. Capitol Police now has “mutual aid agreements” in every state to enhance protection and crisis response for lawmakers, he said, and “quickly surge resources wherever they’re needed.”

Rep. David Valadao (R-CA), the committee’s chairman, said that funding the police is a “top priority.”

“As we begin work on FY27 funding, it’s a top priority we ensure Capitol Police has the resources necessary to support the hardworking sworn officers and staff who keep this institution running,” he said in a statement.