Pam Bondi subpoenaed for April 14 House deposition on Epstein files handling

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform issued a subpoena Tuesday compelling Attorney General Pam Bondi to sit for a deposition on April 14 as part of an ongoing investigation into the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation and related records.

The subpoena follows a March 4 committee vote authorizing the move amid bipartisan frustration over how the DOJ has managed and released materials tied to Epstein and his associates.

A DOJ spokesperson stopped short of saying Bondi would sit for the deposition, calling the subpoena “completely unnecessary,” while emphasizing Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche have offered to speak to the committee at a planned private meeting on Wednesday.

“Lawmakers have been invited to view the unredacted files for themselves at the Department of Justice, and the Attorney General has always made herself available to speak directly with members of Congress,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that Bondi “continues to have calls and meetings with members of Congress on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which is why the Department offered to brief the committee tomorrow.”

In a two-page cover letter accompanying the subpoena, Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said the committee is examining “possible mismanagement” of the federal investigation into Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, as well as the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death and broader questions about sex trafficking enforcement and influence networks tied to the case.

The committee is also scrutinizing whether the DOJ has complied with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which governs the review and release of records tied to the case. The DOJ has touted its efforts to put forth every document — more than 3.5 million — required under the law, though lawmakers critical of the rollout have said the department did not release the files within a 30-day deadline under statute, and have argued that thousands of files still contain unnecessary redactions, among other concerns.

“As Attorney General, you are directly responsible for overseeing the Department’s collection, review, and determinations regarding the release of files,” Comer wrote, adding that Bondi “possess[es] valuable insight into these efforts.” ￼

The letter states that findings from the investigation could inform legislative changes, including reforms to non-prosecution and plea agreements in sex crime cases.

The subpoena caps a weekslong standoff between lawmakers and the DOJ. While Bondi had previously offered to meet individually with members of Congress, some Republicans — led by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) — rejected that approach, arguing a sworn deposition would provide greater accountability and transparency.

The committee’s March vote to subpoena Bondi passed 24–19, with several Republicans joining Democrats in support. But without direct confirmation that Bondi has agreed to sit for a deposition, questions remain as the DOJ is the ultimate legal enforcer of any contempt-of-Congress referrals.

Despite the escalation, Bondi and Blanche have offered to discuss these matters with lawmakers and are scheduled to provide a private briefing to Oversight Committee members on Wednesday.

The deposition comes as the committee continues to line up testimony from figures connected to Epstein’s financial and legal network. Darren Indyke, a longtime Epstein associate and co-executor of his estate, is scheduled to sit for a deposition on Thursday. Lawmakers are expected to release video recordings of Indyke’s testimony, along with previously conducted testimony from former Epstein accountant Richard Kahn, shortly afterward.

No date has been set for a deposition of former Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to a source familiar with the committee’s plans.

The Oversight Committee says its inquiry spans multiple areas, including how Epstein and Maxwell allegedly cultivated influence, whether public officials violated ethics rules, and how federal agencies handled investigative decisions over time.

The investigation has increasingly put pressure on the DOJ as lawmakers from both parties push for more transparency into one of the most scrutinized criminal cases in recent history.