The numbers that Republicans say show Democratic midterm targets are a ‘political hallucination’

Democrats keep expanding their battleground map of midterm target seats, but do they really have any chance in some of the districts they claim they can win?

Of the 44 districts listed by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee as targets, at least 11 seats look unwinnable, with Republican incumbents far outraising their challengers in seats they won comfortably last time, according to a Secrets analysis of fundraising.

Democrats insist the country is ready for change and that they have the caliber of candidates needed.

“Democrats are on offense, and our map reflects the fact that everyday Americans are tired of Republicans’ broken promises and ready for change in Congress,” said Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA), chairwoman of the DCCC, last month as the campaign group added five seats to the list.

To assess election prospects, Secrets examined the 44 districts listed by the DCCC as targets.

They include some where Democrats would have to overturn 15-point deficits, and where Republican candidates are outraising challengers tenfold. It suggests they are far from close to putting together campaigns that can win.

Republicans ridiculed the target map.

“House Democrats are trying to invade ruby red Republican territory with embarrassing recruitment failures, empty bank accounts, and political hallucination,” said Mike Marinella, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

“They can continue fantasizing about ‘expanding’ the map all they want, but they’re operating on our turf, and they’re stuck wasting their money defending their weak incumbents and stitching together their messy primaries.”

Added in February was Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, for example, which has never been held by a Democrat. And a dozen are rated “safe Republican” by the Cook Political Report.

Democratic strategists say it is not as simple as looking at past performance.

They say their data show that voters are ready for change and their candidates have overperformed 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s margin by 17 points in congressional special elections.

And it is showing up in midterm polling. A December poll in Michigan’s 4th Congressional District showed that challenger Sean McCann had drawn level with Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI), in a district he won by 12 points in 2024.

“The American people are souring on Donald Trump’s broken promises to lower the cost of living, end foreign wars, and ensure law and order,” DCCC spokesman Justin Chermol said. “With superior candidates and a stronger message, Democrats have the momentum to defeat Republican extremists in Trump territory for failing to deliver results for the constituents they are supposed to represent.”

We’ll find out in November. In the meantime, these 11 seats look the hardest to flip:

AZ-02: Rep. Eli Crane raised more than $1,641,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and has more than $2,400,000 cash on hand. Compare that with Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez, who raised only $397,450 during the same period and has $649,276 COH.

Crane +9 in 2024

Trump +15 in 2024

FL-13: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna raised $358,544 in the fourth quarter and has $1,083,754 on hand. Her closest Democratic challenger, Earle Ford, brought in $144,098 and has just $84,072 on hand.

Luna +10 in 2024

Trump +12 in 2024

FL-15: Rep. Laurel Lee raised $360,491 and has $1,315,495 cash on hand. Democrat Darren McAuley raised just $129,856 with $176,134 cash on hand, according to their filings.

Lee +12 in 2024

Trump +11 in 2024

IA-02: Trump-endorsed Joe Mitchell raised $301,508 in the fourth quarter and has $576,477 cash on hand. Democrat Lindsay James is not far behind, taking in $180,678 in the fourth quarter with $302,446.88 cash on hand. Meanwhile, Democrat Clint Twedt-Ball brought in $114,283.52 in the fourth quarter and has $153,577 COH. Democrat Kathy Dolter did $2,580.75 in the fourth quarter and has $4,586.12 COH.

Hinson +15 in 2024

Trump +10 in 2024

MI-04: Rep. Bill Huizenga raised $433,832.84 in the fourth quarter and has $1,598,012 cash on hand. Democrat Sean McCann raised $253,482 in the fourth quarter and has only $259,798 cash on hand.

Huizenga +12 in 2024

Trump +6 in 2024

MO-02: Rep. Ann Wagner raised $554,975 in the fourth quarter with $4.2 million cash on hand, outraising her Democratic challengers, Frederick Wellman, $429,937 in the fourth quarter with only $177,195 cash on hand, and Joan VonDras, $274,308 in the fourth quarter with only $263,126 cash on hand.

Wagner +12 in 2024

Trump +8 in 2024

OH-15: Rep. Mike Carey raised $397,729 in the fourth quarter with $1.5 million cash on hand. Democrat Adam Clay Miller raised $244,664 in the fourth quarter with only $309,100 cash on hand.

Carey +14 in 2024

Trump +10 in 2024

PA-01: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick raised $864,638.36 in the fourth quarter, more than doubling Democrat Bob Harvie, who raised $370,220.39. Even more significant, however, is the cash-on-hand discrepancy: Fitzpatrick has nearly 20 times what Harvie does ($7,360,520.96 to $408,130.84).

Fitzpatrick +13 in 2024

Harris +0.5 in 2024

TX-15: Rep. Monica De La Cruz raised $809,000 in the fourth quarter and has $2 million cash on hand. That’s more than Bobby Pulido, who won last week’s Democratic primary, with $415,452 raised in the fourth quarter and $288,087 cash on hand.

De La Cruz +15 in 2024

Trump +18 in 2024

VA-01: Rep. Rob Wittman raised $614,954 in the fourth quarter, while his Democratic opponent, Shannon Taylor, raised $403,954. Wittman holds a significant cash-on-hand advantage with $3,178,993 compared to Taylor’s $480,967.

Wittman +13 in 2024

Trump +5 in 2024

WI-01: Rep. Bryan Steil raised $977,000 in the fourth quarter and has more than $4.9 million cash on hand. Democrat Mitchell Berman raised $108,677 in the fourth quarter and has only $90,165 cash on hand.

Steil +11 in 2024

Trump +4 in 2024

Conservative group’s stealth campaign against Dan Crenshaw

David McIntosh, president of the influential Club for Growth, spilled some more of the beans on the group’s work to defeat Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) in his Texas primary.

Crenshaw was once a rising star of the GOP but was toppled amid criticism that he was insufficiently loyal to the MAGA movement.

McIntosh, who himself has not always lined up completely behind the MAGA movement in the past, celebrated when results came in earlier this month, revealing that the Club for Growth had donated $200,000 to Alamo Freedom Fighters PAC, which backed challenger Steve Toth.

Secrecy was key, he told reporters at a lunchtime briefing on Monday.

“We were pretty quiet about it because we didn’t want to bring in a lot of opposing funds,” he said. “But Steve Toth was somebody that we’ve known for a long time, and I was excited to see him win that primary against Dan Crenshaw.”

Trump’s attacks unite British politicians

Donald Trump has kept up a steady stream of attacks on Keir Starmer, the British prime minister, since he went to war with Iran.

He was at it again on Monday, saying he was not happy with the U.K. and “very surprised” over its response to the conflict. He chastised Starmer directly for not showing enough leadership after the British prime minister said he would have to consult with his military top brass to assess what assistance he could offer.

The rebukes, however, have only managed to unite British politicians. On Tuesday, Kemi Badenoch, leader of the opposition Conservative Party, rushed to Starmer’s defense.

After saying she was the prime minister’s “biggest critic,” she accused Trump of “childish” attacks.

“The last thing we need is a war of words — it’s quite childish as well — between the White House and Downing Street,” she said.

“It will be blocks of cement around his ankles,” a senior Democratic official told RealClearPolitics last month after the speech to Congress. Another operative predicted that, come 2028, the new role “will be an albatross around his neck.”