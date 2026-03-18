SAVE America Act showdown relished by GOP and Democrats alike

Both political parties have found rare agreement in a divided Washington, convinced that the GOP’s federal voter ID and election bill is a slam-dunk messaging opportunity.

But that’s where the bipartisanship quickly ends. The two sides are diametrically opposed over the merits of the so-called Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or the SAVE America Act, which will be the subject of discussion on the Senate floor for the foreseeable future during a marathon debate session that began Tuesday.

Republicans are eager to put Democrats on record opposing the bill’s hallmark components, including proof of citizenship when registering to vote and a national standard for photo IDs at the ballot box. Conversely, Democrats say the proposal is akin to “voter suppression” that reveals the GOP’s intent to distract voters from economic issues heading into the November midterm elections.

“We’ll look forward to putting the Democrats on record and showing just the lack of common sense that they apply to some of these basic issues where the American people agree with us,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed Democrats will use the 60-vote filibuster “all day, all night, as long as it takes” to block the SAVE Act, and he insisted the party was not opposed to photo voter ID.

“Why aren’t they focused on the Save America Money Act right now?” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), a leadership member running for Minnesota governor, in a tongue-in-cheek reference to the GOP bill. “That’s what I’m hearing at home. They cannot believe what’s happened with the gas prices.”

Senators will spend what could be a week or more of floor debate on a measure that’s roiled the Republican Party over whether to heed President Donald Trump’s call to weaken the legislative filibuster. Thune is using the extended floor time not only to appease Trump’s demand but also to allow his members to contrast Democrats until the legislation ultimately fails to reach the required 60 votes.

“I’m happy for them to spend as much time as they want explaining why they don’t want voter ID,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), citing polling that more than 80% of Americans support photo voter ID requirements. “Be my guest.”

Democrats have no plans to offer a pared-back counterproposal to the election bill they say would disenfranchise millions of voters who lack the proper documents, such as a passport, birth certificate, or qualifying photo ID. That’s largely because Democrats aren’t feeling the heat, particularly when Republicans intend to include Trump-inspired amendments on transgender policies and to restrict voting by mail. They get to show their base that they’re putting up a fight against Trump and Republicans.

“I don’t feel any pressure. Virginia has a voter ID law,” said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA), adding he viewed it as a “non-existent problem” due to negligible nationwide levels of reported voter fraud. “In the rare instance where somebody has done something wrong, there’s a way to prosecute them for that.”

And for Republicans, continuing to debate what they view as a no-brainer proposal to prevent illegal immigrants from casting ballots can also offer reprieve from scrutiny over rising gas prices and other economic fallout from the war in Iran.

“As Republicans, we should not take our eye off any of those balls,” Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) said.