Rubio gains ground in 2028 jockeying as Iran war elevates his profile

Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s high-profile role in the Trump administration’s response to the Iran war is boosting his standing in the early jockeying for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination — and positioning him as a possible rival to Vice President JD Vance, the early front-runner.

Rubio has emerged as one of the most visible figures during the conflict, joining President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago as strikes on Iran were carried out in what allies described as a makeshift command setup. Vance, by contrast, remained in Washington, appearing in Situation Room photos seated at the head of the table, a position typically occupied by the president.

Adding to that perception are media reports that Vance was initially a skeptic of the strikes on Iran before ultimately backing them — a sequence that has fueled quiet talk of daylight between him and Trump. Rubio, by contrast, has been firmly aligned with the administration’s posture, reinforcing his image as the man executing Trump’s agenda.

The split-screen dynamic is giving Republicans an early glimpse of what could become the party’s defining 2028 divide — one that may ultimately hinge on how the war unfolds.

“What you’re seeing with Marco Rubio is the emergence of a very different lane, the results-driven lane,” said GOP strategist Dennis Lennox. “He’s positioning himself as the competent executor of Trump’s agenda.”

Over the first year of Trump’s second term, Rubio has taken on an expansive portfolio, serving not only as secretary of state but also stepping into roles such as acting national security adviser and acting head of the U.S. Agency for International Development. His growing list of responsibilities has prompted quiet jokes in Washington about what role he might take on next.

That visibility is already translating into early movement among party insiders. Some donors and allies have begun exploring the groundwork for a possible Rubio presidential bid after the 2026 midterm elections, according to multiple Republicans familiar with the discussions. The effort is not being driven by Rubio himself, but reflects increasing interest from supporters who see an opening as his profile rises.

“It’s interesting that the Vance alternative talk has intensified due to the war, yet the most likely option is the secretary of state, who’s arguably played a larger role in it than the vice president,” said Matthew Bartlett, a Republican strategist and former Trump State Department appointee.

Bartlett said that Rubio’s ability to more effectively communicate Trump’s agenda is helping elevate his standing within the party.

At the same time, Trump has done little to tamp down the speculation. According to people close to him, the president frequently praises Rubio in both private and public settings, at times casting him as a possible all-time great at the State Department. He has also floated the idea of a unity ticket featuring both Rubio and Vance, even privately asking allies and donors for their views on who should lead it.

Still, for many Republicans, the race remains Trump’s to shape.

“This is the party of Donald J. Trump, and whoever he endorses will be the 2028 Republican presidential nominee,” GOP strategist Ford O’Connell said.

O’Connell added that Trump’s influence over the base remains so dominant that it leaves little room for an insurgent lane to emerge, even amid foreign policy tensions.

“There isn’t enough of a noninterventionist bloc to override that unless something goes horribly sideways,” he said.

Vance continues to hold a commanding early lead in polling and retains strong support from the party’s base. Rubio himself has publicly deferred to the vice president, telling Vanity Fair last year that if Vance runs, “He’s going to be our nominee, and I’ll be one of the first people to support him.”

But the Iran war has begun to highlight subtle differences in how the two men are positioned within the party, particularly on foreign policy.

Rubio’s more traditional, interventionist posture has put him front and center on issues such as Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba, while Vance has in the past been more closely associated with the party’s noninterventionist wing.

“I think what we’re seeing is Rubio getting all the oxygen,” a GOP strategist said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal dynamics. “It’s giving him a platform to audition for president without saying he’s running.

“I really think it’s a choice between Rubio and Vance,” the strategist said.

Whether that tension ultimately benefits Rubio or Vance may depend on how the conflict unfolds.

“If this becomes another Iraq war, it’s probably a problem for Rubio and benefits Vance,” the strategist said. “If it’s the opposite, then it helps Rubio and hurts Vance.”

Others say the divide is real, even if its long-term political impact remains uncertain.

“This is one of the more significant ideological cracks in the MAGA coalition right now that has the potential to expand,” Bartlett said.

Even so, Rubio’s allies argue he is building a distinct case that goes beyond simply complementing Vance.

“If Iran goes well, if Venezuela continues to stabilize, if there’s movement on Cuba, Rubio starts to look less like a supporting player and more like the natural successor,” Lennox said. “Rubio is building a case as the administration’s fixer.”