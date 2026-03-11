Arvada mayor announces breast cancer diagnosis

Arvada Mayor Lauren Simpson temporarily stepped away from the dais Tuesday after a breast cancer diagnosis.

“I don’t think cancer knew who it was picking when it picked me, but best believe I’m going to kick its butt,” Simpson said during the City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

Simpson told the city that she was diagnosed with breast cancer over the holidays, but added that it was only stage one and was caught early.

The mayor will step away for three weeks for a surgery occurring on March 16, with Mayor Pro Tem Randy Moorman taking over the role in her absence. She plans on being back by April 7 when the city will hold a public hearing over the controversial Welby Gardens development.

But it’s possible Simpson misses the year’s State of the City Address on April 10.

“You’re going to knock it out of the park,” Simpson told Moorman. “I absolutely cannot wait to watch you deliver the State of the City this year.”

Simpson said she just started speaking publicly about the diagnosis and shared her gratitude for all the members of the city that have been supportive.

“In politics we always say pick your battles, but sometimes your battles pick you,” Simpson added.

The mayor was elected to a four-year term in the 2023 election, after serving as a District 2 Councilmember from 2019 to 2023.