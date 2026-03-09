NEWSLETTERS
Colorado board delays vote on banning soda purchases with SNAP benefits

By 03/09/2026 | updated 2 hours ago
An employee stocks papayas at the Price Choice supermarket which participates in the USDA Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Colorado Board of Human Services voted to delay its decision on whether to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients to use benefits to buy soft drinks.

Under the “Healthy Choice Waiver,” SNAP recipients would be prohibited from using benefits to purchase sweetened beverages with less than 50% fruit or vegetable juice by volume, such as soda, energy drinks, iced teas, and coffee. The waiver is set to be implemented statewide on April 30, but it must first receive approval from the state’s Board of Human Services.

Supporters of the waiver, including Gov. Jared Polis, say it will encourage SNAP recipients to make healthier choices and reduce obesity and tooth decay rates. Opponents argue it will increase stigma and decrease choice.

Nationwide, 21 other states have received USDA approval to implement the waiver, which allows states to exclude certain items from SNAP eligibility, such as candy and sugary drinks.

Following several hours of testimony at its March 6 meeting, the nine-member board voted, 8-1, to delay a final vote until its next meeting, which will be held on April 3.

Learn more about how to watch live board meetings and submit testimony here.

Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

