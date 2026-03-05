NEWSLETTERS
U.S. House probes reports of fraud, waste in Colorado’s Medicaid program

By 03/05/2026 | updated 54 minutes ago
The Associated Pres The State Capitol Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Denver.

The U.S. House committee on energy and commerce has sent a letter to Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Finance, seeking information on potential waste, fraud and abuse in Colorado’s Medicaid program.

The March 3 letter, signed by committee Chair Rep. Brett Guthrie, R-Ky. and two subcommittee chairs, pointed to problems that they said surfaced in Minnesota, such as over-billing, falsified records, identity theft and phantom claims in Medicaid social service and health programs for a variety of populations.

The letter said the committee is concerned Colorado’s Medicaid program “may be similarly vulnerable” to fraud, waste and abuse that harms Medicaid enrollees, legislative providers and taxpayers.

The committee set a deadline of March 17 for a response from the state.

Avatar photo
Marianne Goodland

Reporter

