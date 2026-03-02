NEWSLETTERS
Denver among top 5 finalist cities for 2028 DNC

By 03/02/2026 | updated 18 hours ago
Associated Press file The skyline hangs over traffic on Interstate 25 in Denver.

Denver is among the five cities that could host the 2028 Democratic National Convention, the Democratic National Committee announced Monday.

Along with Denver, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston and Chicago have advanced in the application process to host the next DNC, which is set to take place Aug. 7-10, 2028.

“I’m thrilled the Democratic National Committee is considering Denver as the host city for the 2028 convention,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said in a statement. “Denver not only offers everything a successful convention needs, but we are a shining example of how to lead America forward by dreaming big and delivering bigger.”

The 2008 Democratic National Convention, which was held in the Mile High City, generated an estimated $154 million in economic impact in Denver and $266 million for metro Denver. 

If awarded the convention, city officials anticipate a much greater economic impact in 2028. The 2024 DNC, held in Chicago, contributed an estimated $371 million to that city’s economy.

“Denver has already proven that we can host an incredible Democratic National Convention, having hosted one of the most memorable in recent history, and I have no doubt that when the committee visits, they will see the same opportunity for 2028,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said.

Next, DNC leadership and representatives of the party’s Technical Advisory Group will visit each of the finalist cities to assess the logistical and operational components of each city’s bid. 

“The Democratic National Convention is in a class of its own when it comes to driving economic activity,” said Downtown Denver Partnership CEO Kourtny Garrett in a statement. “And even though Denver will face fierce competition, we know Denver is also in a class of its own when it comes to what we can offer.”

Garrett added: “If the DNC selects Denver, it will find a city ready to deliver the most accessible, connected convention in the party’s history. It will also find a city that knows how to have fun, and whose hotels, bars, restaurants, and access to amazing hiking and outdoor recreation is second to none.”

The last time Denver hosted the DNC was in August 2008, when the Democratic Party nominated Sen. Barack Obama for president and Sen. Joe Biden for vice president.

“We are eager to showcase the remarkable transformation of our city since 2008,” said Visit Denver President & CEO Richard W. Scharf. “Combined with 300 days of sunshine, vibrant and welcoming neighborhoods, new cultural institutions, and an exceptional culinary scene featuring James Beard and Michelin-recognized restaurants, Denver is uniquely positioned to deliver an outstanding and successful 2028 Democratic National Convention.”

Deborah Grigsby

Reporter

