More than 20 Colorado counties receive grants to improve land record-keeping systems

By 03/02/2026 | updated 17 hours ago
More than 20 Colorado counties received $2.5 million to improve their land record-keeping systems, according to a Monday news release.

The State’s Electronic Recording Technology Board awarded 22 counties with grants ranging from $5,000 to $350,000, according to the release. Counties such as Arapahoe, El Paso and Pueblo each received sizable amounts.

County officials can use the grants to support their electronic filing systems for land sales, the release said.

The ERTB invests in counties’ technological upgrades and ensures they have the resources to maintain or replace their land recording systems, the release said. According to the ERTB website, the board was formed in 2016 after counties expressed their need for better land records technology. The board has awarded $22.5 million since it was created.

Colorado was the first multi-jurisdictional state in the nation to use “e-Recording,” according to the board’s website. The ERTB was renewed in 2021.

“My office is committed to ensuring counties across Colorado have access to the important resources they need,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in the release. “I’m proud of our work to provide these grants, which help government meet the moment and be more accessible to the public.”

Maren Prince

Reporter

