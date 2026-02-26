Lawmakers propose raising excise taxes on alcohol, marijuana to fund mental health spending

Colorado lawmakers hope to refer a measure to the November ballot that would increase excise taxes on alcohol and marijuana, with the revenue going toward mental health and civil commitment facilities around the state.

House Bill 1301, sponsored by Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, and Sen. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, would impose sales tax increases of $0.0733 per gallon on beer and hard cider, $0.08 on wine, and $0.6026 per liter of spirits. Retail and excise taxes for marijuana would increase by 0.42 percentage points.

Colorado manufacturers currently pay 8 cents per gallon in excise taxes on beer, $0.0733 per liter of wine, and about 60 cents per liter on spirits. Marijuana is subject to an excise tax and retail tax of 15% each.

The bill would also create the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Aurora, which will treat individuals with mental, behavioral, and substance use disorders.

All additional revenue generated from the excise tax increase would go toward the construction and operation of the institute, as well as long-term civil commitment facilities in Mesa County.

Colorado’s Taxpayers Bill of Rights requires voter approval for any tax increase in the state.

The bill has been assigned to the House Health and Human Services and Finance committees, though no hearing date has been set yet.