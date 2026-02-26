NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Lawmakers propose raising excise taxes on alcohol, marijuana to fund mental health spending

By 02/26/2026 | updated 23 minutes ago
Michael Salazar struggles to hold two pint glasses full of water during a stein holding competition on the first night of the Great American Beer Festival at the Colorado Convention Center on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (Stephen Swofford, Denver Gazette)

Colorado lawmakers hope to refer a measure to the November ballot that would increase excise taxes on alcohol and marijuana, with the revenue going toward mental health and civil commitment facilities around the state.

House Bill 1301, sponsored by Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, and Sen. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, would impose sales tax increases of $0.0733 per gallon on beer and hard cider, $0.08 on wine, and $0.6026 per liter of spirits. Retail and excise taxes for marijuana would increase by 0.42 percentage points.

Colorado manufacturers currently pay 8 cents per gallon in excise taxes on beer, $0.0733 per liter of wine, and about 60 cents per liter on spirits. Marijuana is subject to an excise tax and retail tax of 15% each.

The bill would also create the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Aurora, which will treat individuals with mental, behavioral, and substance use disorders.

All additional revenue generated from the excise tax increase would go toward the construction and operation of the institute, as well as long-term civil commitment facilities in Mesa County.

Colorado’s Taxpayers Bill of Rights requires voter approval for any tax increase in the state.

The bill has been assigned to the House Health and Human Services and Finance committees, though no hearing date has been set yet.

Avatar photo
Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

10th Circuit appoints ex-Colorado solicitor general to argue issue after federal government declines

The Denver-based federal appeals court took the unusual step earlier this month of appointing an attorney to independently argue a key issue in a criminal sentencing appeal after the government indicated it would not contest the defendant’s view of the law. The case of Malachi Mathias Moon Seals out of Colorado was already in the […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Colorado district attorneys oppose bipartisan bill limiting government access to bought data

A bipartisan coalition of Colorado lawmakers is advancing a bill that would prohibit police from purchasing personal consumer data without a warrant, setting up a clash with prosecutors who warn the measure could hamper criminal investigations. House Bill 1037, sponsored by Reps. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, and Ken DeGraaf, R-Colorado Springs, and Sen. Lisa Cutter, D-Evergreen, […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests