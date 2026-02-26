Colorado district attorneys oppose bipartisan bill limiting government access to bought data

A bipartisan coalition of Colorado lawmakers is advancing a bill that would prohibit police from purchasing personal consumer data without a warrant, setting up a clash with prosecutors who warn the measure could hamper criminal investigations.

House Bill 1037, sponsored by Reps. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, and Ken DeGraaf, R-Colorado Springs, and Sen. Lisa Cutter, D-Evergreen, would prohibit law enforcement and government entities from purchasing “certain personal data” from third parties without a warrant, except in emergencies.

The bill, which sponsors are calling the “Fourth Amendment is Not For Sale Act,” aims to prohibit personal data purchased from a third party from being used as evidence in court.

“Fundamentally, what we are saying in Colorado is that people have an expectation of privacy around their consumer-based data when they’re contracting with consumer entities,” Bacon said. “If law enforcement wants to buy it, that’s great, but if they want to use it against me, the information also needs to qualify for a warrant.”

While Bacon didn’t know of any specific instances of state or local law enforcement purchasing personal data and using it to arrest someone, a report issued by the ACLU last month found that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has purchased a social media and phone surveillance system that tracks users’ movements.

Anaya Robinson, ACLU Colorado’s policy director, said law enforcement is using these third-party data brokers to circumvent the Fourth Amendment.

“We just want to ensure that additional protection in statute and that very clear guidance around what data law enforcement at the state and local level in Colorado can and cannot access without a judicial warrant or a subpoena from a judge, or another legally-accessible court order,” he said.

The Colorado District Attorneys Council, which represents the state’s 23 district attorneys, opposes the bill, saying sponsors are misinterpreting the Fourth Amendment.

The Fourth Amendment only protects personal property and information, such as homes, cars, texts and emails, and location data. If law enforcement wants to search property protected by the Fourth Amendment, they must obtain a warrant.

However, Dotter said, public data such as names, phone numbers, and home addresses is not protected and can be accessed by law enforcement at any time, even if they purchase it, said Jessica Dotter, CDAC’s chief of legislative policy.

Dotter said crime analysts often use paid online databases like Lexis Nexis to conduct research. All the information in those databases is openly available to the public, she added. However, if HB 1037 passes, law enforcement will be the only entity unable to access this public information.

“This bill would just prevent sworn officers, who we ask to obtain the truth and obtain evidence in cases, from getting that truth and getting that information that allows them to do their jobs,” she said.

Bacon said law enforcement is wrong to assume all information consumers give to a company — whether it be an app, a magazine subscription, or a cellphone carrier — should be publicly accessible.

“They don’t think consumers have an expectation of privacy,” she said. “They believe all of my information that I gave to Black Girl Hair Magazine could be considered public information, and if that’s the case, then what we’re saying is that you do, in the state of Colorado, have an expectation of privacy.”

Robinson said the bill specifically focuses on information protected under the Fourth Amendment, such as texts, call records, geolocation data, and purchase data.

“They’re things that an individual would generally believe are either between them and the individual or individuals they’re communicating with, or between them and the company that they’re purchasing from or interacting with,” he said. “We believe that there is a reasonable expectation of privacy there in the cases that we’re contemplating in this bill.”

Dotter said the district attorneys are concerned the bill would prevent law enforcement from collecting enough evidence to build a case, and even if they do, there’s a possibility that a judge will dismiss that evidence.

“I think it’s going to be a huge uphill battle, because you won’t necessarily have the ability to access whether or not when somebody downloaded Google or signed up for Xcel utilities, they ever gave consent in that manner, because they don’t anticipate that being used for that reason,” she said. “If a court says the law enforcement officer obtained this data in violation of the law, then we’re stuck with that law.”

Colorado lawmakers from both parties have introduced several bills this legislative session to strengthen data privacy protections.

Data privacy is one of the few uniting factors in an increasingly partisan environment, Robinson said.

“I think privacy in general is something that often cuts across the aisle, especially when we’re talking about privacy from government intrusion; that’s something that a lot of folks can agree on.”

While she and Cutter have the support of DeGraaf, who is about as far from a Democrat as any member of the General Assembly, Bacon said she’s unsure her bill will have the support of the less Libertarian-leaning members of the chamber.

“I do think for some of the Republicans it will be a challenge because they will hear law enforcement say, ‘we need it to catch the bad guys,’ and nobody wants to not catch bad guys, but we still have a Constitution,” she said.

Following seven hours of debate Wednesday evening, Bacon and DeGraaf asked for HB 1037 to be laid over for action only. The House Judiciary Committee will take a vote at a later date.