Hillary Clinton deposition paused after Lauren Boebert allegedly leaks photo from inside hearing

The House Oversight Committee has paused the deposition of former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday after political commentator Benny Johnson shared a photo on social media of the closed-door hearing.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who sits on the House Oversight Committee, provided the photo of Clinton to Johnson, he said in his X post. Closed-door hearings do not allow unauthorized photography as it could violate House rules and confidentiality agreements.

“BREAKING: The first image of Hillary Clinton testifying under oath about Jeffery Epstein to the Republican Oversight Committee. This is the first time Hillary has had to answer real questions about Epstein. Clinton does not look happy. Photo provided by Rep. Lauren Boebert,” Johnson wrote on X.

Clinton’s testimony, on the committee’s investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was paused within the first hour. It is unclear if the deposition is back on, or how long the pause will last.