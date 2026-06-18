July 1 brings new Colorado rules on gun ammo, wildfire-risk scoring, wildlife enforcement

Colorado will usher in a new set of laws on July 1 that affect everything from ammunition sales to insurance transparency and wildlife trafficking enforcement.

Here is a look at some of the state’s new laws:

Ammunition sales

House Bill 25-1133 raises the minimum age to purchase ammunition from 18 to 21 years old.

The bill — sponsored by Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge and Rep. Lindsay Gilchrist, D-Denver, and Sens. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, and Cathy Kipp, D-Fort Collins — also requires written notice to delivery drivers transporting boxes of ammunition, requires them to verify that the recipient is at least 21 and directs sellers to store ammunition in a secure area inaccessible to customers without employee assistance.

“It takes a single bullet to take a life, which is why we’re passing this bill to bring down ammunition theft and raise the age of purchase so we can prevent senseless firearm deaths,” said Gilchrist. “From suicide to accidental firings, too many lives have been tragically taken from their loved ones. As a mother to young kids, I know that our communities will be safer by making it just a little harder for 18-21-year-old youth to acquire ammo that could be used in a violent crime.”

Critics of the measure argued it is unconstitutional, burdensome for small businesses and wouldn’t do anything to solve gun violence.

“You’re attacking the law-abiding citizen and not the criminal,” said a firearms instructor during a committee hearing on the bill last year. “What prevents a kid from driving an hour and a half to Cheyenne and getting all the ammo he wants? It’s a moot bill.”

HB 1133 passed on a 38-27 vote in the House and a 19-16 vote in the Senate.

Wildfire risk models in insurance policies

House Bill 25-1182 requires insurers that use wildfire risk models, catastrophe models or a scoring method to assign risk to properties to provide a written notice to policyholders at the time of application, renewal or nonrenewal.

The notice must include an explanation of the property’s wildfire risk score or other classifications, a range of possible scores the property could be assigned and the impact each mitigation action could have on a risk score or classification.

The bill also allows policyholders to appeal their scores or classifications and requires insurers to respond to appeals with a reconsideration and a decision within 30 days.

Additionally, the measure requires insurers to consider parcel-level and community-wide fire mitigation efforts when calculating risk scores.

HB 1182 — sponsored by Reps. Brianna Titone, D-Arvada, and Kyle Brown, D-Louisville, and Sens. Lisa Cutter, D-Evergreen, and Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa — passed on a 45-18 vote in the House and a 33-1 vote in the Senate. It was signed into law last May.

Wildfires account for up to 24% of insurance premiums in certain parts of the state, while hail accounts for 26% to 54%, according to the Colorado Division of Insurance.

Wildlife trafficking

Senate Bill 25-168 creates new criminal penalties for wildlife trafficking, authorizes Colorado Parks and Wildlife to suspend the licenses of people convicted of those offenses and directs the agency to collect trafficking data to guide future conservation, management and enforcement decisions.

The bill — sponsored by Sens. Scott Bright and Dylan Roberts, Rep. Cecelia Espenoza, and former Rep. Ryan Armagost — also adds new species to the list of wildlife covered by the state’s trafficking and wildlife possession laws.

“Colorado’s lack of comprehensive data on wildlife trafficking has made it difficult to fully understand and respond to the threats facing our native species,” said Dan Gibbs, executive director of the Colorado Department of Natural Resources. “This law gives CPW the authority and tools to support federal efforts and protect Colorado’s biodiversity.”

SB 168 passed on a 31-2 vote in the Senate and a 53-10 vote in the House.