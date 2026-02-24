When the snow doesn’t fall — securing Colorado’s water future through storage | OPINION

By Ron Redd

This winter has delivered sobering news for Colorado. Snowpack levels across much of the state are at record lows in 2026, and this is a stark reminder that, in Colorado, water security begins in the mountains.

At a recent statewide water conference, the top topic was the need for additional water storage in Colorado. We need to capture and store water in wet years to use in the dry years. This unprecedented dry, warm winter underscores why Parker Water & Sanitation District has partnered with the Lower South Platte Water Conservancy District and Castle Rock Water to

plan and build the Platte Valley Water Partnership (PVWP) — an innovative, long-term water project to strengthen water reliability for both agriculture and municipalities in the South Platte River Basin.

Turning risk into opportunity

During high-flow spring runoff and major storm events, significant volumes of available and renewable South Platte River water leave Colorado. In wet years, this water passes downstream unused. In dry years like this one, we are reminded how important and valuable every drop truly is.

The Platte Valley Water Partnership was formally launched in 2021 after more than a decade of collaboration between Parker Water and agricultural leaders. Its purpose is simple but powerful: capture and store available, renewable South Platte River water using new and existing shared infrastructure.

This approach is different. It’s not about cities taking water from farmers. It’s about collaborating with agriculture, sharing the cost of building infrastructure to transport and store water for mutual use and benefit.

For agriculture, it means improved flexibility to capture, store and use water more effectively for irrigation, optimizing operations and strengthening the long-term viability of farming communities foundational to Colorado’s economy and heritage. For municipal providers like Parker and Castle Rock, it means diversifying our water supply with renewable water (river water) rather than overreliance on limited groundwater supplies.

The Platte Valley Water Partnership will create crucial water storage and the infrastructure (reservoirs, pipes, pump stations, and treatment facilities) to transport water for use by agriculture and our communities.

Planning for a growing community

Today, Parker Water’s supplies are sufficient to meet existing demands. But we know our community will grow, potentially doubling in population. At the same time, Denver Basin groundwater aquifers are declining. Groundwater helped build our community, but it cannot sustain it. Our goal is to shift the water we use to at least 75% renewable water, which is surface water from streams, rivers, and reservoirs.

Low snowpack years underscore why this type of diversification matters. When one source is stressed, others must carry the load. A resilient system is not built on hoping for better weather; it is built on having reservoirs to store the water when it’s available.

A new model for Colorado

Historically, water conversations in Colorado have often been framed as “ag versus urban.” The Platte Valley Water Partnership represents something different, a mutually beneficial model that recognizes our shared dependence on the South Platte River.

Rather than permanently drying farmland to accommodate municipal growth, this project uses shared infrastructure to optimize renewable river supplies, supporting both farms and cities. It sets a precedent for collaboration between agricultural producers and Front Range communities. That collaboration is especially important in dry years. Drought impacts us all.

Acting before the next drought

Record-low snowpack in 2026 is not an anomaly we can ignore. It is a warning. Colorado’s future will include greater weather variability — wetter extremes and drier lows. The question is not whether drought will return. How do we ensure we have enough water to get through it?

The Platte Valley Water Partnership is about preparation. It is about capturing renewable water when available, strengthening our farming communities, protecting river health, and ensuring communities like Parker and Castle Rock have sufficient water to meet their needs.

Dry winters remind us of what’s at stake. The Platte Valley Water Partnership shows us the path forward.

Ron Redd is district manager of the Parker Water & Sanitation District.