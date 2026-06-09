Dustin Zvonek pinpoints Colorado’s housing-first homelessness failures | The OpEdge Podcast

As homelessness continues to persist across Colorado, former Aurora City Councilman Dustin Zvonek paints a compelling picture of how the primary policy prescription may be enabling the root cause more than providing a permanent solution.

In this OpEdge Podcast conversation with Gazette and Colorado Politics Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero, Zvonek, now the homelessness fellow at the Common Sense Institute, explains why he believes Colorado needs to pivot on its approach to better address the squalor on Centennial State streets.

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Olivero and Gazette investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app: