Judge Timothy Tymkovich to step aside, create Colorado-based vacancy on 10th Circuit

By 02/24/2026 | updated 26 minutes ago
U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit Judge Timothy M. Tymkovich answers a question during a panel discussion on the rule of law beyond politics at the Sturm College of Law in Denver on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (Stephen Swofford, Denver Gazette)

Judge Timothy M. Tymkovich of Colorado has announced his intent to step aside as an active member of the Denver-based federal appeals court, creating the first vacancy for President Donald Trump to fill in his second term.

In a Feb. 24 letter to Trump and various members of the federal judiciary, Tymkovich indicated he will take a form of semi-retirement known as “senior status,” in which judges may take on a reduced caseload based upon their years of service and their age. The senior status will take effect upon confirmation of his successor.

Tymkovich is a George W. Bush appointee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, which hears appeals in federal cases arising from Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas, Utah, New Mexico, and Wyoming. It has 12 presidentially nominated, U.S. Senate-confirmed judges, including two appointed by Trump in his first term.

The 10th Circuit also has a handful of senior judges, the most recent of whom to take senior status was Mary Beck Briscoe of Kansas in 2021.

Tymkovich joins two other Bush-appointed federal judges who indicated they will also take senior status in recent days: Chief Judge Jeffrey Sutton of the Cincinnati-based Sixth Circuit and Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston of the New York City-based Second Circuit. Tymkovich, who joined the 10th Circuit in 2003, served as its chief judge between 2015 and 2022.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

Michael Karlik

Reporter

