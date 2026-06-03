Arvada woman charged with murder after her teen daughter dies from alcohol abuse

An Arvada woman has been charged with murder after authorities said she supplied her 16-year-old daughter with alcohol for a prolonged period, leading up to her death.

Arvada Police Department officers were called at about 8:15 a.m. on March 9 to the 6400 block of West 85th Avenue on reports of an unresponsive teenage girl, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office. An autopsy revealed she had an abnormally fatty liver for someone her age, which suggested “extensive and prolonged” alcohol consumption.

Arvada police detectives spent months investigating the death, which included forensic examinations of the girl’s electronic communications with her mother, Gretchen Leanne Ryan, 55. The digital communications revealed Ryan and her daughter frequently consumed alcohol and marijuana together, and that Ryan supplied her daughter with alcohol regularly.

The girl also reportedly had numerous health issues in the months leading up to her death that were possibly tied to alcohol abuse, authorities said. This included vomiting blood, difficulty eating and difficulty walking. The girl also repeatedly expressed fears to her mother that she could die.

She had also unenrolled from her public high school and was attending online school, officials said. The girl had only completed one online semester of 9th grade and had not participated in activities outside her home for several months prior to her death.

The girl’s final message to her mother was at 10:07 p.m. on March 8, sent from an iPad found near her body. During a search of her room, police found 173 empty bottles of alcohol, which included vodka and other hard liquors, according to the release.

The girl’s cause of death was determined as aspiration pneumonia related to chronic alcohol abuse, according to an autopsy report dated April 4.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed second-degree murder charges against Ryan on May 15, and she was arrested the same day. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Ryan is due in court next on June 17 for a preliminary hearing.