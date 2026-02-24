Laura Clellan officially named director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Laura Clellan, who has been acting director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife since Nov. 25, was named the agency’s permanent director Monday by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.

She replaces Jeff Davis, who was terminated weeks after failing to persuade Washington state’s wildlife commissioners to grant Colorado wolves for its relocation program.

Clellan, a retired Army major general, retired on Oct. 18 from the Colorado Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, where she was its adjutant general.

Clellan was named the sole finalist for the position on Feb. 9.

Gov. Jared Polis said Monday, “I’m thrilled that Laura Clellan is officially stepping in as the permanent Director for Colorado Parks and Wildlife after a unanimous vote from the commission. Colorado is so fortunate that Laura Clellen is taking on this important position to enhance all forms of outdoor recreation across our state and protect our wildlife. Her incredible military experience and career in public service make her the perfect fit for this role. Her leadership over the last few months has been critical for this important state agency and I look forward to seeing the great work ahead.”

State lawmakers have questioned Polis’ involvement in the selection process, given that state law vests that authority in the commission and the executive director of the Department of Natural Resources.

There were initially five finalists, but Dan Gibbs, the executive director of the Department of Natural Resources, said the governor had reviewed resumes beyond those five.

He told a joint meeting of the House and Senate agriculture committees that the final decision would be his and the commission’s.

Clellan said in a statement that she’s honored to be selected and grateful for the Commission’s trust. “I look forward to continuing to listen and work with our employees, partners, and communities across Colorado as we work together to serve the people and natural resources of this state,” she said.