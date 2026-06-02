Littleton school board denies STEM Highlands Ranch relocation proposal

The Littleton Public Schools Board unanimously denied an application from STEM School Highlands Ranch to relocate its high school to a site on Mineral Avenue within Littleton.

The board voted 5–0 on May 28 against the proposal from STEM, a Douglas County-based K–12 charter school. Board members said their decision was driven by financial concerns, a lack of demonstrated community demand and limited benefit for existing LPS students.

“The fundamental requirement of any charter school application is that it must demonstrate it is in the best interest of students,” board member Joan Anderson said. “The feedback was consistent and clear, families in our district do not believe this charter school serves that best interest.”

In a statement following the decision, STEM CEO Matt Cartier highlighted the school’s financial stability and track record, saying that independent experts have consistently rated STEM among the top-tier charter schools nationwide in financial health.

“That does not mean every future project is without risk — no major facility project is — but it does mean STEM approaches growth, debt, and long-term planning from a position of financial discipline and organizational strength,” he said. “This financial foundation helps ensure that we can continue investing in opportunities, facilities, and resources that benefit students while maintaining long-term sustainability.”

Cartier had presented the proposal to the board on May 14, citing space constraints at the school’s current campus as the primary reason for the request.

“The reason we want to relocate is not to shove ourselves into Littleton Public Schools and be a thorn in your side,” Cartier said. “We are out of space.”

District officials emphasized the potential financial impact of approving the application. LPS already shares more funding with its charter schools than required under Colorado law, they said. Board members said adding a relocated high school could further strain district resources.

Board President Chérie Garcia-Kuper said the proposal would place a financial burden on LPS without significantly benefiting district residents. She pointed to STEM’s projected facility costs, including an estimated $1 million annual deficit tied to the move and a net loss of about $200,000 in the first year under LPS’ mill levy funding structure.

“STEM’s own application shows they do not expect to serve more LPS residents, they aren’t changing their operations, and their board is structured so that DCSD (Douglas County School District) residents maintain control,” Garcia-Kuper said.

Board members also cited LPS policy requirements for charter schools, which include expanding learning opportunities for district students and providing additional educational choices within the public system. Several members said the application did not sufficiently meet those standards.

“This application is different,” Garcia-Kuper said. “It is proposing to relocate a Douglas County high school into Littleton.”

According to district data, about 76% of STEM students currently reside in Douglas County, reinforcing worries that the relocation would not significantly serve LPS families.

Board member Lindley McCrary noted that roughly 54% of LPS revenue comes from local taxpayers and said the board has a responsibility to protect those resources.

“Public schools are in a very challenging time financially,” McCrary said. “That gives us a responsibility to be fiscally responsible with every single dollar.”

Board member Andrew Graham echoed those concerns, citing district debt and resource allocation.

“I don’t think LPS voters want our resources diluted anymore,” Graham said.

Despite the denial, board members acknowledged the quality of STEM’s academic program and leadership.

“This has nothing to do with the quality of education being provided at STEM,” McCrary said.

In his statement following the decision, Cartier while the decision was “not the outcome we hoped for, it was also not an outcome for which we were unprepared.”

“It is also important to recognize that everything the Littleton Board shared about STEM was positive. Their comments reflected clear respect for our students, our teachers, our academic outcomes, and the strength of our overall school operations,” he said. “While we are disappointed in the outcome, we should also be encouraged that the Board’s discussion affirmed the quality of our school community and the important work happening every day at STEM.”

STEM leadership also signaled it is considering next steps, including a possible appeal to the Colorado Department of Education.

“We want to be very clear: this decision does not change who we are, the strength of our school, or the work we are doing for students every day,” Cartier said.