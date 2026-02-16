DougCo deputy fired after DUI, careless driving arrest

A Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was fired Friday after he was arrested by Parker Police the previous weekend.

Andrew Sanders faces charges of driving under the influence, careless driving, assault on a police officer and obstruction in relation to a traffic stop just before 8 p.m. Feb. 7, according to a Friday news release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“I am deeply disappointed and disturbed by the arrest of one of our employees and the serious charges he is now facing,” said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly in the release. “The alleged conduct is disgraceful and stands in direct opposition to the values, integrity, and professionalism we demand of every member of this agency.”

Parker police did not immediately respond to a request for Sanders’ arrest record when asked Saturday.