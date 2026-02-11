Missy Woods pleads not guilty; trial set for fall

The former Colorado Bureau of Investigation DNA expert charged with more than 100 crimes entered a plea of not guilty to all of them Wednesday in a Jefferson County courtroom.

Yvonne “Missy” Woods, the state’s former top DNA scientist at CBI’s forensic lab, told First Judicial District Judge Andrew Poland she understood her right to a speedy trial and agreed to waive that right after her attorney Tom Ward entered the plea for her.

Poland estimated the trial could take five-to-six weeks, and it will happen in September or October. No exact trial date was set.

It has been 385 days between arrest and arraignment with multiple postponements over the course of the past 13 months.

Woods turned herself into Jefferson County authorities on Jan. 22, 2025, and was charged with 102 felonies, including one count of cybercrime, one count of first-degree perjury, 48 counts of attempt to influence a public servant and 52 counts of forgery.

At a previously scheduled arraignment in December, both the defense and the prosecution appeared to be willing to negotiate a plea arrangement rather than take the case to what would be a lengthy trial.

It has been a striking fall from grace for Woods, once considered the go-to expert in Colorado in DNA.

In September 2023, an intern in the CBI forensic lab, alerted supervisors about concerns with Woods’ work. From there, a years-long investigation unfolded, revealing alleged deletions, alterations and other problems in more than 1,000 cases dating back nearly three decades, affecting a still unknown number of past criminal cases.

The scandal is unprecedented in Colorado judicial history.

CBI has now said it has found 1,045 impacted cases or roughly one-in-10 of the more than 10,780 cases she worked during her career. She retired with a state pension just prior to the scandal becoming public rather than be fired.

The criminal charges reflect 58 instances of alleged misconduct.

The scandal has sparked significant concern within the state judicial system that defendants convicted based on DNA compromised by Woods have been falsely imprisoned.

There is also worry that suspects who might have been prosecuted evaded arrest because she allegedly reported less DNA than was actually present so she would not have to test it.

The full scope of the impact of her alleged faulty testing remains unknown as CBI has not yet revealed to the public the specific details on what she did and which cases have been impacted. Officials have said those details will be made public once the criminal case against Woods is concluded.