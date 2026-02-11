Colorado budget gets clean opinion from Office of the State Auditor

The Office of the State Auditor has given the state’s Fiscal Year 2025 budget a “clean” opinion, meaning both state government and higher education institutions presented their financial statements “fairly, in all material respects.”

The state’s financial statements reported total assets of $65.9 billion and expenditures of $56.3 billion.

The state also spent just over $20 billion in federal funds last year, nearly half of which was for Medicaid.

Auditors issued 105 recommendations to state departments and higher education institutions to improve financial reporting, information systems, and compliance with federal requirements.

Auditors discussed one of their most significant findings regarding the Office of the State Controller’s oversight of the state’s financial reporting during the Legislative Audit Committee’s public hearing on Wednesday.

According to OSA, the state controller allowed staff and departments to record over $24 billion in transactions in the state’s accounting system after the statutory deadline for closing state accounting books. An audit report notes that this has been an ongoing problem.

Auditors issued recommendations to the state controller to improve oversight and ensure the state’s transactions are reported on time.

The full audit report is available here.