Denver to mull $6.9M East Colfax BRT extension, police union deal

Denver’s councilmembers will consider several items during Monday’s regular meeting, but the most notable is a resolution to overhaul contract review rules, requiring draft agreements to be shared with the Council before being heard at committee meetings.

Council Resolution 26-0329 aims to give council members early access to draft and final agreements and more time to weigh in on city deals prior to a vote.

Next, Denver wants to add $6.9 million and nine months to an existing contract for “owner’s representative services” on the East Colfax BRT project. City documents indicate it wants to keep Triunity, the project and oversight management company, on the job through 2028, citing a project timeline slip due to schedule “refinement.”

If approved, the amendment would bring the new total contract value to $24.7 million with a new end date of Sept. 30, 2028.

Elsewhere on the agenda, the City Council is set to approve the 2026 collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, Denver Sheriff Lodge 27.

This contract includes a number of amendments from the previous contract, which, according to the resolution request, expired Dec. 31, 2025.

Should the resolution be approved, the new contract will include specialty pay for the mounted unit, increase funeral leave from three to five days, increase the number of shirts provided to new deputies and provide a 4% salary increase effective Jan. 1, 2026.

There are three proclamations that will be presented.

The first recognizes April as Financial Literacy Month and is sponsored by Councilmembers Darrel Watson and Flor Alvidrez.

The second proclamation, sponsored by Council President Pro Tem Diana Romero Campbell, will recognize the 100th anniversary of the Wellshire Golf Course.

The final proclamation will honor the George Washington High School Speech and Debate Team. This proclamation is sponsored by Councilmember Amanda Sawyer.

There is one public hearing scheduled for the 5:30 p.m. session on Council Bill 26-0176, which proposes an ordinance to change the zoning classification for 17600 East 56th Avenue and 4991 North Telluride Street in the Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

City Council meetings continue to be held in the Parr-Widener Community Room, as renovations in the council chambers progress.

Seating is limited, and the room will fill quickly.

The City Council’s regular meeting begins at 3:30 p.m., with the general public comment session scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.