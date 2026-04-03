Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set to headline Colorado Democrats’ annual fundraising dinner

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, one of the Democrats’ top 2028 presidential prospects, is scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the Colorado Democratic Party’s annual fundraising dinner in June in Denver, the party said Friday.

Serving his second term as governor of the otherwise solidly Republican state, Beshear chairs the Democratic Governors Association and is a former state attorney general. His father, fellow Democrat Steve Beshear, held statewide office in Kentucky through most of the 1980s and was twice elected governor, serving from 2007 to 2015.

State party chair Shad Murib said Beshear embodies the kind of Democrat who can win over voters across an increasingly polarized partisan divide.

“Gov. Beshear has shown the country what strong, steady Democratic leadership looks like: delivering results for working families, protecting fundamental freedoms, and proving that our values can win everywhere,” Murib said in a statement.

“At a moment when Democrats are fighting to move our country forward and hold Republicans accountable, we’re excited to welcome him to Colorado to help energize our movement and rally Democrats for the fights ahead,” Murib added.

Said Beshear: “Colorado is a crucial battleground this election year, as we work to elect as many Democratic governors as possible, keep the offices that Democrats currently hold, and flip Congressional seats so we can take back the House.”

The Democrats’ 8th annual Obama Gala is set for June 6 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Last year’s ticket prices ranged from $225 for individual donors up to $10,000 for the priciest tables. After party officials and sponsors get first crack, tickets are slated to go on sale to the general public on April 20, the party said.

The dinner is scheduled to take place following the party’s third annual Colorado DemFest at the same location, featuring candidate forums, panel discussions, training sessions and mixers.

This year, the free, all-day event will be co-sponsored by Colorado Professional Fire Fighters, a union that represents more than 6,500 of the state’s firefighters and emergency medical workers.

Jimmy Allen, the group’s legislative and political affairs director, said in a statement that the labor organization is “proud to partner with the Colorado Democratic Party for DemFest and to be part of an event that brings people together around shared values: protecting workers, strengthening our communities and building a better and safer Colorado.”

Beshear is the latest in a string of Obama Gala headliners with White House ambitions. Last year’s keynoter was Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who finished in fourth place in Colorado’s 2020 presidential primary. In 2024, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker — who ran for president in 2020 and is considered a potential candidate in 2028 — made his second appearance as the featured speaker at the state Democrats’ shindig.

The Colorado GOP announced last month that Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who chairs the Republican Attorneys General Association, will headline the party’s annual Centennial Dinner, set for April 10 on the Colorado State University campus in Pueblo, on the eve of the party’s state assembly. Podcaster and former top Trump administration official Steve Bannon delivered the keynote speech at the state Republicans’ fundraising dinner last year.