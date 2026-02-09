Denver, other DMVs to close this weekend for statewide tech upgrade

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles will temporarily close all of its locations for three days, beginning late in the evening on Friday, Feb. 13, while it completes statewide technology upgrades.

The planned updates include the public e-services platform, myDMV, and the CO MV Express kiosks located in grocery and retail outlets around the state, according to a statement from Denver’s Department of Finance.

Officials are urging residents who need to complete any outstanding driver or vehicle transactions — such as renewing vehicle registration or driver licenses— to do so online now at mydmv.colorado.gov.

Online and kiosk closures

After 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb 13, online and kiosk transactions will be unavailable until the system relaunches Tuesday, Feb 17.

In-person closures

All DMVs will be closed on Monday, Feb. 16, for Presidents’ Day.

The Denver County Motor Vehicle Offices will also be closed Tuesday, Feb. 17, and Wednesday, Feb. 18, for training on the new system.

Once the upgrades are complete, Colorado residents can expect a streamlined experience featuring more user-friendly online e-services and a secure, logged-in customer portal, the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles said in a statement.

Residents will also be able to enroll in electronic communications, including courtesy vehicle-renewal notifications, to ensure timely updates on important deadlines.

“This upgrade will not only modernize our back-end system with better security and functionality for staff and county staff, it will be a win for our customers, giving them a better customer experience with our online services and an opportunity to have their own logged-in account to track both their driver and vehicle accounts,” Colorado DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said in news release.

Colorado DMV stated that the closure period is essential for the agency to roll out and verify that the new systems are functioning correctly.