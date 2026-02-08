‘A real-life Rosie the Riveter’: World War II veteran and longtime Monument resident dies at 102

Marie West, a World War II veteran and longtime Monument resident, died Jan. 25, less than three weeks shy of what would have been her 103rd birthday, according to her family.

West passed away peacefully at home, with the quiet dignity that defined her life, said Patsy Janeba, the youngest of West’s three daughters.

“We will miss her presence in our lives, but this is not a sad occasion,” Janeba said. “She’s in God’s loving arms, and that’s where she wanted to be.”

Marie Lois Rosburg was born Feb. 14, 1923, in Iowa. The oldest of eight children — all born at home — she grew up on a farm and attended a school that housed all grades, from kindergarten through 12th, in a single building.

Life on the farm could be difficult, especially during the Depression years, but West had fond memories of those early years.

“We were just happy as bugs in rugs,” she told The Gazette at her 100th birthday party, in 2023.

When the U.S. became involved in World War II, West wanted to enlist in the Navy’s service corps — Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service, or WAVES — but at 18, she was too young.

“You had to be 20 years old in order to enlist,” Janeba said.

Determined to aid the war effort in any way she could, West worked for two years at an ammunition manufacturing plant. She joined the WAVES as soon as she was of age.

After completing boot camp and receiving training as an aviation mechanic, West was assigned to a blimp squadron in California.

“I overhauled starters and generators for the blimp engines,” said West, who advanced to petty officer second class before separating from the Navy in 1945. “It was a pretty good job.”

In 1949, she moved back to Iowa with her husband Russ, whom she met and married in California, and their daughter Lois. They had two more daughters, Connie and Patsy, and moved to California before Russ and Marie divorced.

West continued raising the girls on her own, working as a manager of an apartment house in Redondo Beach while the girls took babysitting jobs to make ends meet. Later, after the girls married and moved away, she moved to Colorado, where she lived for more than 30 years.

“Her story is unbelievable,” said Monument Mayor Mitch LaKind, who attended West’s centennial birthday party. “She was a real-life Rosie the Riveter. It’s important to honor (World War II veterans), especially because there aren’t that many left.”

Marie West returns a salute, left, and meets then-President Joe Biden during a trip to Europe in 2024. (Courtesy of The Greatest Generations Foundation)

According to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs, there are roughly 45,000 World War II veterans still alive in the U.S. — less than 1% of the 16.4 million who served.

West remained active well into her later years, serving in the children’s ministry at Trinity Lutheran Church.

“So many of the kids at the church knew her as ‘Grandma Marie,’” said longtime friend Tamara Schwarz.

West received several honors and accolades for her wartime service, but she seemed to wonder what the fuss was about, according to her family and friends.

“I don’t know that she ever fully realized the importance of what she did during the war,” Janeba said. “She was proud to have served, but she was very humble about it.”

“What she did — to drop everything, leave behind everything she knew, to serve her country without blinking an eye — was remarkable,” Schwarz said. “But she didn’t think it was a big deal.”

In 2024, West was part of a contingent of World War II veterans who traveled to Europe to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. At 101, she had some mobility issues, but the trip was important to her.

“She loved that trip,” Janeba said. “She had such a great time.”

Marie is survived by her daughters Lois Voga, Connie Clark and Patsy Janeba, as well as her youngest sister, Peggy Woods, eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

“Her love for her country, her family and her God was rock-solid, unwavering and absolutely beautiful,” Schwarz said.

A celebration of life will be held July 25th at Trinity Lutheran Church.