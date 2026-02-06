Grand Marshals named for 2026 Beaux Arts Ball | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

NATIONAL JEWISH HEALTH

News: Four couples who’ve made lasting impacts on charitable causes both here and across the nation have been named Grand Marshals for the 2026 Beaux Arts Ball.

Susan and Geoff Barker, Bridget and John Grier, Denise O’Leary, Kent Thiry, Shereen, and Michael Pollak will be presented at the March 7 Grease and Glamour: A Rockin’ ‘50s Beaux Arts Ball.

This fundraising gala, presented by Bonnie and David Mandarich, takes place at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with a Golden Era cocktail hour, followed by a Rockin’ Dinner and program.

The evening concludes with sock hop-themed entertainment and dancing from 9-11:30 p.m.

Suggested attire is black-tie with a 1950s flair.

Tickets are $750 each, and tables of 10 range from $6,000 to $25,000. Those buying in at the $50,000 Platinum level can fill two tables of 10, as can the $100,000 Grease and Glamor sponsors.

Purchases can be made by visiting njhealth.org/beauxartsball

Grand Marshal Geoff Barker is a member of the National Jewish Health board and managing director and private bank Rockies market manager with J.P. Morgan. In addition to their work on behalf of National Jewish, Geoff and his wife, Susan, have supported nonprofits that include Denver Scholarship Foundation, the Levy Foundation and Colorado Council of Phoenix MultiSport.

Grand Marshals Bridget and John Grier have had leadership roles in events benefiting Children’s Hospital Colorado, the Denver Art Museum and the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Depression Center on the Anschutz Medical Campus.

Grand Marshal Denise O’Leary is a member of the University of Denver board and its chair emerita, and a regent of the Smithsonian Institution. Her husband, Kent Thiry, is a former chairman and chief executive officer at DaVita. Their Thiry O’Leary Foundation has made transformative gifts to worthy causes that focus on education, natural and land resources, the environment and human services.

Grand Marshals Shereen and Michael Pollak are the sole shareholders of Hyde Park Jewelers, which he co-founded in 1976. Their philanthropy is extensive, with donations to live and silent auctions, grants, and other gifts to area nonprofits. When Hyde Park celebrated its 40th anniversary, they made a pledge to complete 40 charitable acts; an effort that included gifts to the Denver Health Foundation, Girls, Inc. and others.

About the organization: Since its founding in 1899, the Denver-based nonprofit National Jewish Health has grown into a world leader in the research and treatment of respiratory, cardiac, immune, and related disorders, including asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and interstitial lung disease.

Website: njhealth.org

