This Feb. 21 fundraiser is all heart | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

News: Approximately 500 “art hearts” that have been created by seasoned artists and the general public will be for sale at Milagros del Corazon, a Feb. 21 fundraiser hosted by the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council, or CHAC.

The 6 p.m. event takes place at the Space Annex, 95 S. Cherokee St., Denver, and admission is free.

Anyone wishing to participate may purchase one or more blank 9-inch wooden hearts to be decorated in a manner or style of the buyer’s choice. Each heart sells for $5, or $10 for three. In addition, individuals can purchase the blank hearts and donate them back so that participants who are unable to pay may take part in the event.

The hearts are available for pickup at CHAC’s 40West Gallery, 7060 W. 16th Ave., Lakewood. The gallery is open on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment.

Additional information regarding heart purchases can be found by visiting www.chacgallery.org

The 2026 edition of Milagros del Corazon (Miracles of the Heart) is the most ambitious to date, aiming to sell 500 or more uniquely decorated hearts.

“This event draws its inspiration from empowering individuals through creative self-expression, specifically through blank wooden hearts that are uniquely designed,” says event coordinator Asia Fajardo. “These one-of-a-kind pieces (will) express each artist’s individual perspective, fostering both personal expression and communal art-making. Each completed art piece is donated back to CHAC by its creator (to be sold) at a silent auction on Feb. 21.”

Participants, Fajardo adds, are of all ages and backgrounds and include local artists and creatives from throughout the Denver Metro area, along with community leaders and CHAC artist members.

The money raised supports CHAC’s mission: the belief that art serves as a powerful instrument for community building, cultural enrichment and celebration.

About the organization: The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council (CHAC) is Colorado’s oldest Latino arts organization. For some 48 years, CHAC has remained dedicated to the preservation, promotion and education of the community regarding Chicano/Latino art and culture.

Website: chacgallery.org

