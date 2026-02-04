Out-of-state visitors could pay more at Colorado state parks

People living outside of Colorado could pay more to visit state parks under a new proposal.

The proposal was presented at the latest Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting: a daily pass charge of $15-$17 for vehicles with out-of-state license plates. Coloradans would continue to pay $10-$12 for a pass. (The $2 extra applies to parks with added fees, including Chatfield and Golden Gate Canyon state parks).

Commissioners sounded in support of the out-of-state charge, including Jack Murphy. “I wouldn’t have a problem doubling the fee rather than the $5,” he said. “I think we could probably double it and still be crowded.”

Commission Chair Dallas May called the proposal “probably well-meant and overdue.”

A form outlining the proposal estimates 10% of day passes are purchased by out-of-state visitors. About 70% of all purchases are made during weekends, the form adds: “Non-residents, therefore, are consumers of state park opportunities that can, during particularly busy times at state parks, impact residents’ opportunities to more immediately enter a state park, or achieve a park reservation.”

The extra charge would be in line with Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s extra charges for non-residents buying hunting and fishing licenses, the proposal form suggests. It identifies “approximately” 22 states that charge more for non-residents visiting state parks.

The form recognizes statutory language defining Colorado residents as “any person who has been domiciled in this state for six consecutive months.” That definition “can create challenges and delays in determining residency at entrance stations,” the form reads. “Instead, this pass would be based on the vehicle’s license plate, which can be easily determined quickly at the entrance station.”

The proposal was the fist step in a two-step process to revise Colorado Parks and Wildlife regulations. Commissioners could vote on the change at a future meeting.

At the recent meeting, Commissioner James Tutchton offered a reminder: “I just wanted to tell residents they should get the (Keep Colorado Wild) pass and they won’t have to pay this $10” day pass.

He was referring to the $29 pass that serves as an annual pass to the state parks. Since 2023, Coloradans renewing vehicle registration have had an option to add the Keep Colorado Wild pass at checkout.