Ski patrollers end strike against Telluride

After 13 days, the longest ski patrol strike in U.S. history has come to an end.

On Dec. 27, the 72-member Telluride Professional Ski Patrol Association voted to go on strike after approaching Telluride Ski Resort (Telski) owner Chuck Horning with a demand for pay increases.

The union and the resort’s ownership spent many months negotiating a new contract, but when the patrollers voted to strike the TPSPA cited a “$65,000 gap between 3-year proposals” that “reflects unwillingness from the company to fix a broken wage structure.”

In addition to higher pay, the patrollers were advocating for a new pay structure that incentivized employee retention.

Photo: DOUGBERRY (iStock).

On Tuesday, Telski made a new proposal to the TPSPA, and on Thursday the union voted to accept the offer. The details of the new contract were not immediately available.

“We are delighted that the two parties came to an agreement today,” said Telluride Ski Resort representative Steve Swenson. “It has been a lot of work, but we are confident that this last offer represented a fair compromise.”

According to Telski, the mountain will begin a phased re-opening with Lift 4 open on Saturday and the “next objective will be to open the ‘Super Loop’ with more lifts and terrain to follow.”

The TPSPA issued a statement: “We are excited to return to work immediately,” the union said. “The TPSPA had a lengthy discourse as a group over our compromise and new contract. We are immensely proud of our efforts that have led to this financial movement.”