Agencies investigate suspicious object at Lake Pueblo State Park

By 01/21/2026 | updated 4 hours ago
A solid metal object found in Lake Pueblo. Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

PUEBLO — Agencies were investigating a suspicious object Tuesday night at Lake Pueblo State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Parks and Wildlife states that officials discovered a “suspicious munitions-like object” that was partially buried near the dam, Gazette news partner KOAA reported. They say the object was heavily corroded, but they have not said how they believe it ended up there.

In an update on Wednesday morning, CPW shared an image of the object and said it was made of solid metal and was found downstream of the Lake Pueblo State Park dam.

James Gavato

Reporter

