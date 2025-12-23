Pine beetle infestation in Colorado’s Front Range forests prompts action from Gov. Polis

Pine beetle infestations are quickly spreading across large areas of Colorado’s ponderosa pine forests, evident from aerial surveys conducted by the U.S. Forest Service over the last year.

The USFS surveys found beetle infestations in mountainous and foothills regions from Larimer County to El Paso County have been on the rise over the last year, suggesting large areas of forests near major Colorado metro areas could look a lot different within the next five to 10 years.

Furthermore, beetle-caused mortality to these forests can create public safety hazards, alter fire behavior and make fire suppression more challenging for firefighters, the USFS said.

Pockets of beetle-killed trees are already visible along the major Front Range highways like U.S. Highway 285 and Interstate 70.

Pine beetle has killed approximately 20 acres of ponderosa pine on the above mountainside next to Interstate 70 and Soda Creek Rd in Jefferson County, just east of Floyd Hill, Colorado, as seen Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. (Jonathan Ingraham/Denver Gazette).

To combat the pine beetle problem, Gov. Jared Polis’ office took action via a Dec. 15 executive order with the creation of the Ponderosa Mountain Pine Beetle Task Force.

“Colorado has long been a leader in forest health and fire mitigation efforts, and this is no exception,” Polis said. “As the latest outbreak of pine beetles begins to take shape along the densely populated Front Range, we are taking an aggressive approach to boost tools and partnerships to help protect our communities, forests and key water sources, and equipping homeowners with the resources they need to better protect their homes.”

Complimenting the task force’s work, the governor will also submit a supplemental request of recommended actions to the state legislature aimed at reducing wildfire risk, supporting landowners and saving them money on risk mitigation investments, and strengthening Colorado’s long-term response to the pine beetle outbreak.

The Polis administration plans to appoint members of the task force by Feb. 1.

According to the USFS, warming climates and drought have created optimal environmental conditions for the beetles to spread into neighboring trees.

Very low temperatures are necessary to diminish the beetles’ progress, however, the state recently has been experiencing prolonged dry conditions, which weakens the trees’ defenses.

“A very high level of tree mortality, especially among ponderosa pines, is likely to continue for the next decade,” the USFS said.

A mountain pine beetle is seen on the tip of forester Cal Wettstein’s knife during the examination of trees in the White River National Forest near Vail, Colo., on July 5, 2005. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

The Colorado State Forest Service has an online map of Colorado showing where pine beetle infestations have been prevalent and expanding from between 2022-2024.

The interactive map shows ponderosa pine forests in portions of Larimer, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Boulder, Jefferson, Park and Douglas counties are experiencing elevated levels of infestation from mountain pine beetles.

In addition, lodgepole pine forests in Park and Gunnison counties that evaded prior bark beetle outbreaks are experiencing elevated mortality of trees as populations of mountain pine beetles expand.

Lastly, ponderosa pine forests on the Uncompahgre Plateau in western Colorado have also been affected by increased pine beetle activity.

A forecast map from the USFS shows that beetles could kill nearly all of the ponderosa pines along the Front Range. The map shows how foresters predict the beetles’ spread through the forests; however, unless a major weather event like flooding or an extended freeze cycle happens to slow the expansion, the beetles will continue to find new trees and spread across the forested regions.

A map produced by the U.S. Forest Service shows current and recent pine beetle infestations along Colorado’s Front Range and nearby ranges (shaded blue) and the expected spread of the beetles by 2030 (shaded yellow, orange and red). (Courtesy U.S. Forest Service).

The mountain pine beetle is native to Colorado and ranks first in destructiveness among the tree-killing bark beetles that are native to the West, according to the U.S Department of the Interior.

Bark beetles infest pine trees by laying eggs under the bark. When the eggs hatch, the larvae mine the area beneath the bark and eventually cut off the tree’s supply of nutrients. The beetles also carry a fungus that causes dehydration and inhibits a tree’s natural defenses against beetle attacks.

From the late 1990s through 2013, mountain pine beetles affected 3.4 million acres of forests in Colorado, predominantly attacking lodgepole pines, according to the Colorado State Forest Service. The beetles killed up to 80-90% of trees in some lodgepole pine forests in Summit, Grand, Eagle and Routt counties during the epidemic.

Pine beetles attacked ponderosa pine forests along the Front Range in the early 2010s, but heavy rains and flooding, like the 2013 floods, stopped their spread.

“This is not a time to panic, it’s a time to ramp up and take action to reduce the impacts of this outbreak and ensure we never allow our forests to become this vulnerable ever again,” Matthew McCombs, State Forester and Director of the Colorado State Forest Service said in a news release.

The Colorado State Forest Service said residents should look for these tell-tale signs and symptoms of mountain pine beetle infestation: