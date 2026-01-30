Colorado House launches ethics review of Republican Rep. Ron Weinberg

The Colorado House will convene an ethics committee to review a complaint filed by Rep. Brandi Bradley, R-Roxborough Park, against fellow Republican Rep. Ron Weinberg, R-Loveland. It will be the first time since 2012 that the House has formed an ethics committee.

The contents of Bradley’s complaint are confidential under House rules.

Bradley has filed several complaints against Weinberg, including a campaign finance complaint that alleged he had misused campaign funds to pay for personal items.

She also asked House leadership to investigate claims Weinberg had obtained a master key at the Capitol and used it to access the office of Rep. Stephanie Luck, R-Penrose. That was to turn on a light switch for the entire suite of offices, which includes his office, as well as those of Bradley and Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta.

Luck lodged a complaint last year with McCluskie about that unauthorized access.

In a Jan. 29, 2025, letter to then-House Minority Leader Rose Pugliese, as reported by 9News, McCluskie wrote that Weinberg went to the clerk’s office to obtain a master key but then denied he had it. McCluskie wrote that there was “no evidence to refute” Weinberg’s account, but that if he had a master key, he needed to turn it over immediately.

The following day, a request was submitted to rekey eight doors, including the Speaker’s office, the House majority and minority offices, and Luck’s office.

For the 2026 session, Weinberg is now in an office by himself.

The formation of the ethics committee was not announced, although a letter from McCluskie to the chief clerk of the chamber was published in Wednesday’s House journal.

In her letter, McCluskie said Bradley’s complaint falls under House Rule 49.

The rule states that anyone who has knowledge of misconduct “involving legislative duties” of a House member, including violations of House rules or of Title V section 40 of the state constitution (which deals with bribery and vote trading), can file a written complaint with the Speaker.

That complaint must identify the alleged misconduct and what rules, constitutional provisions or ethical principles have been violated.

Rule 49 requires the Speaker, the majority leader, and the minority leader to determine whether the complaint has merit.

“We have unanimously concluded that the complaint cannot be dismissed,” McCluskie wrote.

McCluskie, after consultation with the minority leader, appointed Democratic Reps. to the ethics committee. Karen McCormick of Longmont, Steven Woodrow and Javier Mabrey, both of Denver; and Republicans Soper and Lori Garcia Sander of Eaton.

McCormick will chair the committee with Soper as its vice chair.

Weinberg has 10 days to respond to the complaint, on or about Feb. 7.

He did not respond to a request for comment.

Weinberg announced last week he would not seek a third term in the House. That came just days after former Republican Rep. Amy Parks announced she would challenge Weinberg for the House District 49 seat.

Parks was appointed by a vacancy committee to fill out the remaining weeks of the term of House Minority Leader Rep. Hugh McKean, who died suddenly on Oct. 30, 2022. Weinberg was appointed by that same committee to serve the 2023-24 term that McKean won in the 2022 general election, which took place two days after his death.

The campaign finance complaint, filed Aug. 11, 2025, against Weinberg, accused him of using campaign funds for dozens of personal items. That complaint alleged he spent those funds on 16 visits to a Loveland barbershop in 2024, cigars, money spent at Blackhawk Casino, clothing and a $1,955 donation to an Israeli football club.

On Aug. 22, Weinberg was given an opportunity to “cure” the violations. In a Nov. 19 notice, the Elections Division said Weinberg submitted responses to the allegations, but those responses “did not substantially comply with Colorado campaign finance law,” prompting the Elections Division to move the complaint to the investigation stage.

The complaint is set for a Feb. 27 hearing before an administrative law judge, according to a scheduling order issued on Jan. 27 and sought by the elections division of the Secretary of State.

Last year, Weinberg was also accused by two Larimer County women of sexual harassment that occurred in 2021, while he was the Larimer County GOP chair and before he was elected to the House. He filed a defamation lawsuit against the two women but withdrew it on Jan. 23, according to the Denver Post.

In the past, Weinberg has denied all allegations.

While there have been two Senate ethics committee investigations, in 2024 and 2025, the House hasn’t convened an ethics committee since 2012.

In February 2012, a House ethics committee dismissed a complaint against then-Rep. Laura Bradford, R-Collbran, was stopped on Jan. 25, 2012, for suspicion of driving under the influence. She was given a traffic ticket but not charged with a DUI offense.

The ethics complaint came from a claim that Bradford had tried to use legislative immunity to duck the charge. Denver Police later admitted she hadn’t and that they had given her special treatment because of a state constitutional provision that says lawmakers are “privileged from arrest during their attendance at the sessions of their respective houses, or any committees thereof, and in going to and returning from the same.” Bradford was on her way home after a meeting with lobbyists.

Complaints against former Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, who was expelled in 2018 for sexual harassment, came under the legislature’s workplace harassment committee and rules.

A censure of former Rep. Douglas Bruce, R-Colorado Springs, who kicked a Rocky Mountain News photographer during the morning prayer on the day he was sworn into office, was handled by a “special” committee under a different House rule.