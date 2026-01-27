Our shared effort to safeguard the Colorado River | OPINION

Jeff Hurd

By Joe Neguse and Jeff Hurd

There is no more critical lifeline for our state, our communities and our way of life here in Colorado than the Colorado River. As Coloradans, we all rely on the river for water, food, recreation, energy and so much more — from our farmers and ranchers, outdoor recreation enthusiasts, conservationists, tribal nations, to all those who are fortunate to call our great state home.

Just as reliably as the Colorado River serves communities across the state, folks know they can depend on their elected officials — especially those of us responsible for representing its headwaters — to stand united in protecting this critical water source’s consistency. Which is why, as the two members of Congress elected to represent Colorado’s Western Slope — Democrat and Republican — we are proud to continue the long tradition of collaboration and stewardship that reflects our state’s deep-rooted commitment to protecting the Colorado River for the benefit of all Coloradans.

In November 2025, the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB) voted unanimously to advance the long-anticipated Shoshone water rights acquisition for permanent instream flow protection, an effort we both strongly support. These rights ensure that, even in times of drought, water continues to flow; farmers can irrigate their crops; ranchers have water for their livestock; towns and cities can maintain their public water supply; and Coloradans can continue fishing, boating, rafting, or simply enjoying Glenwood Canyon and beyond.

By advancing the acquisition of these rights, we are taking a historic step toward preserving and improving the Colorado River for generations to come. We are grateful to all the farmers, ranchers, municipalities, conservation organizations, recreation businesses, county commissioners and civic leaders who played a critical role in this effort, and to the CWCB.

Advancing this project is not a partisan issue, but one that has brought together leaders from across the Western Slope. More than $57 million in funding from local, district, state and numerous other Western Slope entities has already been secured for the project. A true demonstration of just how important the Shoshone is for Colorado.

Colorado’s congressional delegation has also been proud to support these efforts on a bipartisan basis. In August 2025, we joined together in a letter to the Department of the Interior and the Bureau of Reclamation imploring the agencies to release the $40 million in funds for the Shoshone project we successfully secured earlier this year. And that’s because we know how important this effort is not just for Colorado, but for the resilience of the entire Colorado River Basin.

It is on behalf of the people we represent — from Durango to Granby, and Gypsum to Grand Junction — that we’ll continue to work to secure the necessary funds to make this effort a reality and work together to defend the Colorado River for the future of the state we both treasure.

Forging common ground to advance the common good. That’s the Colorado way.

Jeff Hurd represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Hurd serves as chairman of the Indian and Insular Affairs Subcommittee and is a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources, House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology. Joe Neguse represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He serves on the Natural Resources, Judiciary and Rules Committees, and is the ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Federal Lands. In March 2024, his colleagues elected him to serve as House Assistant Minority Leader.