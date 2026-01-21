Colorado wildlife officials report first wolf death of 2026 as mortality count reaches 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced late Monday that another British Columbia female gray wolf, known as 2504-BC, was found dead in northwest Colorado on Friday, Jan. 16.

No cause of death nor an exact location of where the wolf was found was disclosed by CPW. A necropsy will be performed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The latest death, the first one in 2026, marks 13 dead wolves since the state began implementing the voters’ approval of Proposition 114 in 2020.

The ballot measure, passed narrowly on a margin of 51.09% to 49.91% and supported primarily by Front Range voters, dictated that Colorado reintroduce gray wolves by Dec. 31, 2023, on land west of the Continental Divide. That’s in the heart of Colorado’s Western Slope ranching communities.

The counties where wolves have been placed almost entirely voted against the proposal, except for Pitkin County, where voters approved the measure with nearly 62% of the vote, and where gray wolves have now killed 11 livestock – a mix of cows and calves – in 2025.

Some of those depredations occurred when CPW relocated yearling wolves from the Copper Creek pack into Pitkin County. The agency later had to go in and kill two of those wolves that slaughtered livestock in late May.

CPW imported 15 wolves from British Columbia a year ago. Of those 15, seven have now died from a variety of causes.

Another six, including the two Copper Creek yearlings and the male of the mating pair, have also died. Four wolves, including the male of the Copper Creek mating pair, were from the 10 Oregon wolves that were initially transported into Grand County in late 2023.

The most recent necropsy from the US Fish & Wildlife identified the cause of death for a male British Columbia gray wolf that was found dead on May 31.

A USFWS spokesperson said the investigation into the mortality of a collared male gray wolf in northwest Colorado, identified as 2507-BC, which was documented by Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologists on May 31, 2025, closed on September 17, 2025. “The lab report notes that the death was consistent with blunt force trauma due to a vehicle strike,” the spokesperson said.

Gray wolves have now killed more than five dozen livestock and working dogs in Colorado in the past two years. Some of those livestock deaths were caused by wolves that entered Jackson County from Wyoming and were not part of the relocated wolf population.