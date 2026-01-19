Denver District 10 launches test program to pay pet deposits

Denver’s self-proclaimed “pet whisperer,” Councilman Chris Hinds, has launched a new program to help renters avoid having to choose between a home and their pet.

Funded through Hinds’ own council budget, the program seeks prevent relinquishment, as well as unnecessary pet rehoming by helping cover upfront pet deposit costs, which often prevents many renters from keeping their pets.

The pilot program is available to District 10 residents or those in a zip code that overlaps District 10 and provides up to 100 eligible tenants with a one-time assistance of up to $300 toward their pet deposit, Hinds told The Denver Gazette on Monday.

Through a partnership with Denver Animal Protection, the program will also cover spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchipping, and pet registration costs, as needed.

There’s no deadline to apply.

“The funds are available until they’re not,” Hinds said. “We expect there to be a fair amount of interest, based on what we have heard.”

For the duration of the pilot program, Lauren Loney, an animal welfare and housing attorney and consultant, will review applications and select eligible participants on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a statement from Hinds’ office.

Once an applicant is approved, the Community Economic Defense Project, which administers the City’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (TRUA), will distribute pet deposit funds to tenants and/or housing providers.

The program is among the first in the nation, Hinds said, with San Antonio a close second, and it builds on HB 23-1068, which caps pet deposits at $300 and requires that any upfront charges be fully refundable, prohibiting previously common non-refundable pet fees.

“Denver is becoming increasingly unaffordable, but that shouldn’t mean we have to choose between a home and the loved ones we share it with,” Hinds said in a statement. “Pets are family. Through this (pilot) program, we aim to understand whether pet deposit requirements are influencing people’s decisions about housing and pet ownership — and to make Denver a place where everyone, two-legged and four-legged alike, can feel at home.”

Housing-related challenges are often among the leading reasons pets are surrendered, he said.

Access to pet-friendly rental housing varies widely, from 39% in Hawaii to 91% in Texas and Arizona, revealing significant geographic disparities, according to data from The Pet-Inclusive Housing Initiative and the Michelson Foundation Animals Foundation.

In Colorado, MFA data indicated approximately 84% of rental properties allow pets.

In Denver, a 2024 Zillow report found that 72% of properties are pet-friendly.

“No one should have to choose between a safe place to live and their beloved pet,” said Christina Garcia, Chief Program Officer at the Community Economic Defense Project. “By covering pet deposits, this pilot removes a key cost barrier so renters can secure stable housing and keep their families together – pets included.”

Last year, the Denver City Council passed an ordinance, introduced by Hinds, banning the retail sale of puppies, kittens and rabbits, citing “inherently cruel” breeding methods practiced by unlicensed breeders, as well as often unknown or concealed medical issues, leaving owners with hefty veterinarian bills.

Those selected for the program will be invited to participate in a long-term survey conducted by researchers from the University of Denver’s Institute for Human-Animal Connection.

The survey will assess how well the program reduces pet relinquishment and improves housing security for tenants with pets.

Those interested may apply online at this link or visit www.denverperfect10.com.