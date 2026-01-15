Mayor’s Chief of Staff announces plan to leave Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade’s Chief of Staff Jamie Fabos announced Thursday that she would be stepping down from the city government in the next month.

Fabos will officially leave the position on Feb. 16, according to the announcement. Chief Communications Officer Jason Strickland said that Fabos had informed city leaders of her plans earlier this week.

Fabos was appointed chief of staff shortly after Mobolade was elected in the spring of 2023. She had previously served under Mayor John Suthers as his lead communications officer from 2015 to 2022 and handled public affairs for Colorado Springs Utilities during the intervening year.

“Her job is to coordinate, ensure the continuity of operations and efforts to achieve the mayor’s objectives and to benefit the city. She has done that successfully through two administrations, which is not common,” Strickland said. “It shows the breadth of her capabilities in that role.”

The announcement highlighted the recent efforts Fabos had made to launch the Keep it Clean program and work with the Colorado Springs Police Department to increase hiring.

Under Suthers, Fabos had played a main role in launching the Olympic City USA branding for Colorado Springs in early 2016. Fabos came from a background in promoting Olympic sports, having worked in public relations for USA Swimming and USA Hockey.

“I never planned to work in government, but the last 10 years have been eye-opening as far as the quality of the employees, the amount of work they complete with extremely limited resources, and their dedication to public service,” Fabos said in the city announcement.

Strickland said that Fabos did not say what her plans were after leaving the city job.

Fabos was unavailable for comments on Thursday afternoon as she was in Denver for Governor Jared Polis’ State of the State speech and the start of the legislative session.

Chief of staff is the second-highest-paid position in the Colorado Springs city government after the city attorney. According to the 2026 budget, Fabos made at least $225,000 per year.

The city’s announcement said that Deputy Chief of Staff Travis Easton would fill the role while the city searches for a replacement. The city said there would be a nationwide search for the position, but they would prioritize local candidates.