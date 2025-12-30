NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Shannon Bird, Colorado Democratic primary CD8 candidate

By 12/30/2025 | updated 1 hour ago
Shannon Bird

Shannon Bird looks to win the Democratic nomination for a chance to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans next year for Congressional District 8, which is being called one of the most vulnerable seats in Congress and could decide which party holds the majority in the US House.

Bird previously served in the Colorado House of Representatives representing House District 29 from 2019 to 2026 and was vice-chair of the legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, where she helped shape state budget priorities.

Avatar photo
Thelma Grimes

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Rounding up a year that mostly won't be missed | BIDLACK

As I sat down to write this, my last column of 2025, I reflected back on a year that was, well, interesting from an old political science professor’s perspective, but which contained a lot of pain for a lot of people. And as is pretty much always the case, I found Colorado Politics to be […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests