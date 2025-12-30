Shannon Bird, Colorado Democratic primary CD8 candidate

Shannon Bird looks to win the Democratic nomination for a chance to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans next year for Congressional District 8, which is being called one of the most vulnerable seats in Congress and could decide which party holds the majority in the US House.

Bird previously served in the Colorado House of Representatives representing House District 29 from 2019 to 2026 and was vice-chair of the legislature’s powerful Joint Budget Committee, where she helped shape state budget priorities.