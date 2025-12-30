NEWSLETTERS
Colorado Politics

Evan Munsing, Colorado Democratic primary CD8 candidate

By 12/30/2025 | updated 1 hour ago

Evan Munsing looks to win the Democratic nomination for a chance to face incumbent U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans next year for Congressional District 8, which is being called one of the most vulnerable seats in Congress and could decide which party holds the majority in the US House.

A Marine Corps combat veteran, Munsing served as an infantry officer and deployed to Afghanistan, where he worked as a military advisor to the Afghan Army. After his military service, he built a career in finance and business leadership, currently serving as Director of Portfolio Operations at Corbel Capital Partners and working with small businesses to drive growth and job creation.

Thelma Grimes

Reporter

