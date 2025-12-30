Scott Bottoms, Republican candidate for Colorado governor

Scott Bottoms joins a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor. With Gov. Jared Polis being term-limited, Colorado will elect a new leader in 2026.

Bottoms is a state representative serving Colorado House District 15, which includes much of eastern Colorado Springs and Cimarron Hills in El Paso County. A U.S. Navy veteran and lead pastor of Church at Briargate in Colorado Springs. He was first elected to the Colorado General Assembly in 2022.