NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Scott Bottoms, Republican candidate for Colorado governor

By 12/30/2025 | updated 2 hours ago
State Rep. Scott Bottoms, R-Colorado Springs.

Scott Bottoms joins a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor. With Gov. Jared Polis being term-limited, Colorado will elect a new leader in 2026.

Bottoms is a state representative serving Colorado House District 15, which includes much of eastern Colorado Springs and Cimarron Hills in El Paso County. A U.S. Navy veteran and lead pastor of Church at Briargate in Colorado Springs. He was first elected to the Colorado General Assembly in 2022.

Avatar photo
Thelma Grimes

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Rounding up a year that mostly won't be missed | BIDLACK

As I sat down to write this, my last column of 2025, I reflected back on a year that was, well, interesting from an old political science professor’s perspective, but which contained a lot of pain for a lot of people. And as is pretty much always the case, I found Colorado Politics to be […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests