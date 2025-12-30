Joshua Giffin, Republican candidate for Colorado governor
Joshua Griffin joins a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor. With Gov. Jared Polis being term-limited, Colorado will elect a new leader in 2026.
Griffin is a U.S. Army combat veteran with roughly two decades of military service, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. After his military career, Griffin returned to Colorado and became known for his community and business involvement, and held the distinction of being the oldest Division I player in college football.