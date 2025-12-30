NEWSLETTERS
Michael Bennet, Democratic candidate for Colorado governor

By 12/30/2025 | updated 2 hours ago
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet has joined a crowded field of candidates vying for the state’s top spot as governor with Gov. Jared Polis reaching term limits in 2026.

Bennet is a longtime Colorado public servant and attorney, having served more than 16 years in the U.S. Senate, representing the state. He was first appointed to the Senate in 2009 and has since been elected to multiple full terms. Before Congress, Bennet served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools.

Thelma Grimes

Reporter

