Michael Bennet, Democratic candidate for Colorado governor

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet has joined a crowded field of candidates vying for the state’s top spot as governor with Gov. Jared Polis reaching term limits in 2026.

Bennet is a longtime Colorado public servant and attorney, having served more than 16 years in the U.S. Senate, representing the state. He was first appointed to the Senate in 2009 and has since been elected to multiple full terms. Before Congress, Bennet served as superintendent of Denver Public Schools.