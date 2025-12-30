NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Mark Baisley, Republican candidate for Colorado governor  

By 12/30/2025 | updated 1 hour ago
Challenge is likely to GOP State Chair
Douglas County Republican Chairman Mark Baisley addresses the county central committee in this file photo. Baisley is considering a run for state GOP chairman.Photo by Ernest Luning/The Colorado Statesman

Mark Baisley joins a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor. With Gov. Jared Polis being term-limited, Colorado will elect a new leader in 2026.

Baisley is a Republican state senator representing Colorado’s 4th Senate District, which covers parts of Douglas, Jefferson, Teller, and several other counties. He previously served in the Colorado House of Representatives for District 39 before his election to the state Senate.

Avatar photo
Thelma Grimes

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Rounding up a year that mostly won't be missed | BIDLACK

As I sat down to write this, my last column of 2025, I reflected back on a year that was, well, interesting from an old political science professor’s perspective, but which contained a lot of pain for a lot of people. And as is pretty much always the case, I found Colorado Politics to be […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests