Mark Baisley, Republican candidate for Colorado governor
Mark Baisley joins a crowded field of Republican candidates for governor. With Gov. Jared Polis being term-limited, Colorado will elect a new leader in 2026.
Baisley is a Republican state senator representing Colorado’s 4th Senate District, which covers parts of Douglas, Jefferson, Teller, and several other counties. He previously served in the Colorado House of Representatives for District 39 before his election to the state Senate.
