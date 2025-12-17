Colorado board clarifies certification rules for autism behavior technicians

The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing’s Medical Services Board clarified new rules for professionals working with children on the autism spectrum, following community confusion and concerns.

Over the summer, the department announced it will soon require all behavior technicians — professionals who work with children on the autism spectrum undergoing applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy — to be nationally certified to treat Medicaid patients. There are three recognized certifications for behavior technicians. However, ABA professionals were confused when they noticed that the state medical services board appeared poised to allow only two, potentially leaving Board Certified Autism Technicians out of work.

Following the confusion, the board met with stakeholders last month and updated its rules based on the feedback, including clarifying that it will accept individuals with BCAT certifications.

During a meeting last week, autism therapy providers told the board they supported regulation, but requested more time for behavior technicians to obtain their certifications.

The board decided to postpone voting on the rule until its next meeting on Jan. 9.