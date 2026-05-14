Session wrap-up: Colorado legislators pass 120 bills in 2026 session

The 2026 legislative session wrapped Wednesday with lawmakers approving roughly 120 bills, though how many would ultimately be signed by Gov. Jared Polis remains uncertain.

Beyond high‑profile debates over artificial intelligence policy and the state budget, legislators advanced major measures on health care, education, immigration, and public safety.

Here is an overview of some of the biggest bills lawmakers passed during the 2026 legislative session, in no particular order:

Court competency

Senate Bill 149, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Cleave Simpson, R-Alamosa, and Sen. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, and by House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, and Minority Leader Jarvis Caldwell, R-Colorado Springs, was introduced following a number of high-profile cases involving individuals arrested but deemed incompetent to proceed to trial.

Sponsors said many of those individuals are released after their charges are dropped without anywhere to go. While some individuals are sent to the state’s mental hospital in Pueblo, others, especially those found incompetent for reasons unrelated to mental illness, such as traumatic brain injuries or dementia, are released back onto the streets without support or treatment, they said.

Many reoffend, some committing violent crimes.

Senate Bill 149 allows district and county attorneys to petition for civil commitment or enhanced protective placements for defendants with mental or developmental disabilities who have committed violent or sexual offenses and are considered a danger to themselves or others.

The court would be required to suspend the order dismissing that defendant’s case, set a trial date, and order the state’s Department of Human Services to find an appropriate placement for the defendant.

The bill also includes provisions on review hearings, terminations of civil commitments or enhanced protective placements, and defendants’ rights to modifications to their placement plans.

Senate Bill 149 passed unanimously through both chambers.

Vaccines

In response to changes made to federal vaccine guidelines by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Democratic lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 032.

While the bill doesn’t introduce any new vaccine requirements or change any of the exceptions in current law, it makes modifications in several areas.

FILE – A certified medical assistant holds a syringe for a flu vaccine at a clinic in Seattle, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

The bill grants pharmacists independent authority to administer vaccines and updates liability provisions for vaccines required for school entry, allowing compliance with either the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the State Board of Health immunization schedules.

The CDC last month announced “an overhaul of the immunization schedule,” paring the number of recommended immunizations from 17 to 11, according to the University of Minnesota‘s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

Senate Bill 032 passed on a 20-12 vote in the Senate and a 43-19 vote in the House.

Conversion therapy

Introduced before the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Colorado’s 2019 “conversion therapy” ban, House Bill 1322 allows individuals who underwent the treatment, which aims to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, to sue providers for damages.

House Bill 1322 passed on a 40-23 vote in the House and a 23-12 vote in the Senate. It was sponsored by Reps. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, and Karen McCormick, D-Hygiene, and Sens. Lisa Cutter, D-Evergreen, and Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton.

Union fees

Lawmakers renewed their efforts to eliminate a 1943 law that requires two elections before a unionized workplace can establish a union “security agreement.”

That election requires a 75% threshold to pass. House Bill 1005 would repeal that second election requirement.

A similar bill passed through both chambers last session, but the governor vetoed it, citing concerns about a lack of compromise between labor and business interests. The legislation, which passed again this year, will likely see the same fate.

Sports betting

Colorado legalized sports betting in 2019, but the sponsors of Senate Bill 131 argued the gaming industry has changed significantly since then — and not always for good.

Sponsored by Sens. Matt Ball, D-Denver, and Byron Pelton, R-Sterling, and Reps. Dan Woog, R-Erie, and Steven Woodrow, D-Denver, the bill prohibits sports betting companies from accepting more than six deposits from an individual per day and bans push notifications or texts to account holders that ask them to place bets or make deposits.

The bill also prohibits sports betting companies from creating advertisements targeting individuals under 21 and bans sports bettors from paying for bets with credit cards.

Senate Bill 131 passed on a 20-14 vote in the Senate and a 50-13 vote in the House.

‘Kidfluencers‘

Billed as a modern-day Coogan Law, House Bill 1058 requires a parent or guardian who features their child in 30% or more of their social media content and receives at least $40,000 annually in compensation from that content to deposit some of that money into a trust for their child.

A second provision allows adults who are prominently featured in their parent or guardian’s online content as a child to request that content be removed from the platform. If the content creator does not remove the photo or video within 30 days, the bill establishes a private right of action for the child and requires the online platform to remove it.

Similar laws seeking to ensure compensation for “kidfluencers” featured on social media platforms have passed in Illinois, California, Minnesota and Utah.

House Bill 1058 was adopted on a 56-9 vote in the House and 33-2 in the Senate. It was sponsored by Reps. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, and Scott Slaugh, R-Johnstown, and Sens. Matt Ball, D-Denver, and Scott Bright, R-Platteville.

Immigration

Lawmakers passed several immigration-related bills this session amid growing tensions between Democrat-run states and the Trump administration.

Under Senate Bill 005, sponsored by Sens. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, and Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, and Reps. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, and Yara Zokaie, D-Fort Collins, individuals can sue ICE agents for alleged constitutional violations.

Stephen Swofford Denver Gazette

The bill passed on a 20-11 vote in the Senate and a 41-22 vote in the House.

House Bill 1276, sponsored by Reps. Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, and Lorena Garcia, D-Adams County, Sen. Iman Jodeh, D-Aurora, and Weissman, increase penalties for local authorities who share personal information with federal immigration agencies and expand the state’s authority to inspect immigration detention facilities.

The bill passed on a 42-21 vote in the House and a 23-12 vote in the Senate.

Marianne Goodland and Thelma Grimes contributed to this story.