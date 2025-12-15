Xcel Energy prepares for power shutoffs due to high winds

Forecast high winds along the Front Range on Wednesday revive memories of the devastating 2021 Marshall fire that destroyed more than 1,000 homes when gusts downed energized power lines. Xcel Energy now weighs proactive power cuts to avoid similar ignitions amid dangerously dry conditions.

The Marshall fire erupted under comparable wind events with gusts exceeding 100 mph, rapidly consuming neighborhoods in Boulder County. One ignition point involved power equipment, leading Xcel to settle lawsuits with victims and insurance companies, though without admitting liability for starting the fire.

Xcel Energy is monitoring weather models predicting gusts up to 65 mph starting Wednesday afternoon, according to alerts the company issued Monday. Prolonged drought over several weeks, combined with a recent stretch of near-record warm temperatures, has left vegetation fuels extremely dry across the region.

The utility will continuously evaluate the need for Public Safety Power Shutoffs in targeted areas beginning around noon Wednesday, Xcel Energy confirmed in statements. Crews would de-energize selected lines when wildfire risks are too high for other mitigation measures to be safely implemented.

Xcel Energy expects to activate Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings region-wide regardless of shutoff decisions, officials explained. These advanced protections make lines hypersensitive, instantly interrupting current flow if branches, debris, or other objects come into contact with power lines.

Utilities workers work to get power lines on new poles that replaced damaged poles on Hwy 115 across the highway from Gate 1 at Ft. Carson on Wednesday, January 11, 2017. (The Gazette, Jerilee Bennett)

Any outages triggered under enhanced settings require on-site crew inspections before power restoration, which can significantly extend downtime, the company noted. Proactive shutoffs represent the final safeguard against catastrophic fires.

Affected customers should receive direct notifications in advance, including those dependent on electricity for medical equipment, the alert emphasized. Residents can determine potential impacts by entering their address on the Xcel Energy outage map.

Customers should prepare now by charging devices, updating account contact information, and assembling emergency kits, Xcel recommended. It recommended that kits include battery-powered radios, flashlights, extra batteries, non-perishable food, bottled water, manual can openers, first-aid supplies and backup phone chargers.

Medical equipment users should immediately arrange backup power sources, officials urged. The company contacts qualifying customers directly about forecasted conditions.

Report outages through the Xcel Energy mobile app, the company’s outage reporting website, text messages or it’s automated phone system at 800-895-1999. Real-time updates appear on the statewide outage map with estimated restoration times.

Xcel Energy continues significant investments in grid hardening and wildfire mitigation technologies to reduce both ignition risks and outage scale, as highlighted in releases. Weather forecasts can change quickly as conditions develop, and the company recommends keeping track of the weather.