Unique, affordable gifts to be featured at art center’s Winter Market | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

REDLINE CONTEMPORARY ART CENTER

Denver

News: Unique and affordable gifts created by a host of Denver-area artists will be featured at RedLine Contemporary Art Center’s annual Winter Market.

The Dec. 13 event will be held at RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver, and admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Over 30 local vendors will be selling original art, prints, pottery, jewelry, home goods, treats and more.

Organizers promise “It’s not just any winter market.”

About the organization: The nonprofit RedLine Contemporary Art Center is dedicated to fostering education and engagement between artists and communities to create positive societal change.

Website: redlineart.org

