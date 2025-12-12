NEWSLETTERS
Unique, affordable gifts to be featured at art center’s Winter Market | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

By 12/12/2025 | updated 13 minutes ago
A 2025 acrylic on composite board painting by Hector Castillo called "The Walls I see, The Walls I'll Never See" on display at the RedLine Contemporary Art Center on Sunday., Sept. 28 in Denver, Colorado. The art exhibit, until Oct. 12, showcases the work of incarcerated artists. (Photo by Noah Festenstein/The Denver Gazette)

REDLINE CONTEMPORARY ART CENTER 

Denver 

News: Unique and affordable gifts created by a host of Denver-area artists will be featured at RedLine Contemporary Art Center’s annual Winter Market. 

The Dec. 13 event will be held at RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe St., Denver, and admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Over 30 local vendors will be selling original art, prints, pottery, jewelry, home goods, treats and more. 

Organizers promise “It’s not just any winter market.” 

About the organization: The nonprofit RedLine Contemporary Art Center is dedicated to fostering education and engagement between artists and communities to create positive societal change. 

Website: redlineart.org 

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed. 

Avatar photo
Joanne Davidson Special to Colorado Politics

Reporter

