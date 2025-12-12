NEWSLETTERS
Two Denver sheriff’s deputies arrested on suspicion of assaulting at-risk adult

By 12/12/2025 | updated 3 hours ago
Booking photos of Denver Sheriff's Department Sgt. Carla Gentempo and Deputy Jason Gentempo, both arrested by Denver Police on Dec. 11, 2025 on suspicion of third-degree assault of an at-risk adult. (Courtesy of the Denver Sheriff's Department)

Two Denver sheriff’s deputies were arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony assault of an at-risk adult.

Sgt. Carla Gentempo and Deputy Jason Gentempo were arrested by Denver police on suspicion of third-degree assault, a class six felony, according to a Thursday news release from the Denver Sheriff’s Department.

Both were placed on investigative leave from the department as part of their arrest, according to the release. The investigation will be conducted by the Public Integrity Division under the oversight of the Office of the Independent Monitor.

Carla Gentempo became a deputy in 2010 and was assigned to the administration division, according to the release. Jason Gentempo became a deputy in 2005, and was assigned to the Downtown Detention Center.

The Denver Gazette reached out to the Denver Police Department for an arrest affidavit on Friday morning, but had not heard back as of this story publishing.

Michael Braithwaite

Reporter

