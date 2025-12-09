Colorado’s federal trial court denies admission to lawyer owing tens of thousands in dues, penalties

Colorado’s U.S. District Court declined last month to allow an attorney to practice before the court due to his failure to pay enrollment fees and penalties to another state’s bar association for years.

The federal trial court requires attorneys to remain in “good standing” wherever they practice and to notify the court if that is not the case.

According to an order issued on Nov. 26, attorney David J. Salmon asked the court in 2024 to allow him to practice, even though he was not in good standing in Missouri. Specifically, he owed $5,461 in unpaid bar dues and $26,056 in penalties, dating to 1996. His license was also suspended there.

A panel consisting of Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer and Judges Regina M. Rodriguez and Charlotte N. Sweeney noted Salmon did not demonstrate he was nonetheless entitled to practice in Colorado’s federal court. For example, he had not shown there would be a “grave injustice” from blocking his admission under the requirement for good standing.

“Mr. Salmon does not explain why an attorney, who ignores notices regarding his or her bar delinquency for over twenty years and therefore would have to pay a large arrearage in order to reinstate, thereby suffers a ‘grave injustice,'” the judges wrote.

They also agreed the consequence Salmon faced in Missouri for failing to pay bar dues was typical.

“Not paying the fees in the District of Colorado results in being removed from the rolls of admitted attorneys,” wrote the judges. “While the penalty amount is high and perhaps unusual when compared to other states, Mr. Salmon does not explain what, if anything, he did to avoid such penalties, such as protesting their imposition or withdrawing from the Missouri Bar.”

“I just paid the $36,000 in Bar dues and penalties since 1996 in Missouri so I will be in good standing in Missouri shortly and be able to be admitted,” Salmon told Colorado Politics in an email following the panel’s order.